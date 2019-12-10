Wolf Blass Yellow Label Chardonnay 75Cl

What he said...
" The nose shows aromas of peach, nectarine and gentle, integrated, nutty, creamy oak. The palate is brimming with stone fruit flavours carrying through to a soft, lingering finish. " Or less pretentiously ... A very palatable dry white that's very acceptable & drinkable with food or on it's own. Towards the cheaper end of the Wolf Blass range and even better when it's on offer from Mr T.
Easy on the palate
Surprisingly good wine. A great balance of fruits with a creamy finish.
Pleasant, but not as good as I had hoped
I bought this wine as part of a case with 25% extra discount on 2 cases. I was a bit disappointed really, as I've tried Wolf Blass red and really enjoyed it. Not as flavoursome as I had hoped. Its an easy drinking wine, but nothing special.
Great wine
Lots of people slag chardonnay as boring - well taste this one! It's full bodied, creamy and oakey. Absolutely superb.
Yellow Gold
Wolf Blass Yellow Label Chardonnay has long been a favourite of mine, this vintage seems a little 'thinner' than previous years however it retains it full firm fruity flavour
Wolf Blass Chardonnay
A very nice and refreshing wine with a taste that lasts.
Still Good
Have had a few cases of this over time and have moved on to other things. Came back to this recently and it delivers all you would expect from an affordable, good Aussie Chardonnay.
Decent Chardonnay
Wolf Blass yellow label 2013 has so far been a good buy. It has depth and balance without finesse. For the price it is an excellent Australian wine which is good enough to serve at a dinner party but is perfect with a summer BBQ. Recommended at sub £7.
Lovely wine
I ordered two cases of this wine for my holiday but had a little hiccup with delivery, after speaking to a very helpful customer service man this was sorted very promptly! Excellent wine at an excellent price and the service was very good too!
Not nice
just bought a case of this thinking that it would be really nice and in fact it has a very strong taste that it not particularly pleasant.