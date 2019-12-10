By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Wolf Blass Yellow Label Chardonnay 75Cl

4(11)Write a review
Wolf Blass Yellow Label Chardonnay 75Cl
£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Chardonnay - White Australian Wine
  • A full flavoured Chardonnay from selected vineyards in South Australia, the heartland of Wolf Blass. Classic aromas of peach, melon and stonefruits follow through to a palate with a soft, creamy texture and subtle, integrated oak.
  • Wolfgang Blass established his winery in 1966, crafting wines which epitomised quality, character and consistency; a philosophy our wineamakers continue today.
  • Please note there are 15 Wolf Blass limited edition rugby labels available, which will be selected at random.
  • Wine of South Australia
  • The classic Yellow Label since 1966
  • The heartland of Wolf Blass wines
  • Created by Wolfgang Blass am in 1966
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Region of Origin

South Australia

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Wolf Blass

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • A warm, dry start to the season brought on rapid, early flowering. After a much-needed rain in January, summer progressed with warm days and relatively cool nights, perfect for ripening. A burst of heat in late January brought on an early, condensed harvest with wines full of flavour and with good natural balance.

History

  • Wolf Blass Wines, established in 1966, has grown from a humble tin shed to become one of the world's most successful and awarded wineries. Today, Wolf Blass wines are exported to more than 50 countries and are recognised internationally as icons of modern winemaking. The essence of Wolf Blass wines is exemplified through the passion of its custodians, past and present as they continue to create wines of quality, character and consistency.

Regional Information

  • The heartland of Wolf Blass winemaking, Yellow Label has delivered exceptional quality for over 40 years through an outstanding range of South Australian wines. Bright, fruit-driven and full of flavour, Yellow Label wines pair perfectly with food, helping make any meal more of an occasion.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Wolf Blass Wines,
  • Sturt Highway,
  • Nuriootpa,
  • SA 5355,
  • Australia.

Importer address

  • Treasury Wine Estates Emea Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,

Return to

  • Treasury Wine Estates Emea Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,
  • UK.
  • www.wolfblass.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

11 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

What he said...

4 stars

" The nose shows aromas of peach, nectarine and gentle, integrated, nutty, creamy oak. The palate is brimming with stone fruit flavours carrying through to a soft, lingering finish. " Or less pretentiously ... A very palatable dry white that's very acceptable & drinkable with food or on it's own. Towards the cheaper end of the Wolf Blass range and even better when it's on offer from Mr T.

Easy on the palate

5 stars

Surprisingly good wine. A great balance of fruits with a creamy finish.

Pleasant, but not as good as I had hoped

4 stars

I bought this wine as part of a case with 25% extra discount on 2 cases. I was a bit disappointed really, as I've tried Wolf Blass red and really enjoyed it. Not as flavoursome as I had hoped. Its an easy drinking wine, but nothing special.

Great wine

5 stars

Lots of people slag chardonnay as boring - well taste this one! It's full bodied, creamy and oakey. Absolutely superb.

Yellow Gold

4 stars

Wolf Blass Yellow Label Chardonnay has long been a favourite of mine, this vintage seems a little 'thinner' than previous years however it retains it full firm fruity flavour

Wolf Blass Chardonnay

5 stars

A very nice and refreshing wine with a taste that lasts.

Still Good

5 stars

Have had a few cases of this over time and have moved on to other things. Came back to this recently and it delivers all you would expect from an affordable, good Aussie Chardonnay.

Decent Chardonnay

4 stars

Wolf Blass yellow label 2013 has so far been a good buy. It has depth and balance without finesse. For the price it is an excellent Australian wine which is good enough to serve at a dinner party but is perfect with a summer BBQ. Recommended at sub £7.

Lovely wine

4 stars

I ordered two cases of this wine for my holiday but had a little hiccup with delivery, after speaking to a very helpful customer service man this was sorted very promptly! Excellent wine at an excellent price and the service was very good too!

Not nice

1 stars

just bought a case of this thinking that it would be really nice and in fact it has a very strong taste that it not particularly pleasant.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Campo Viejo Rioja Tempranillo 75Cl

£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Plaza Centro Prosecco 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Freixenet Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here