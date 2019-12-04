Tesco Finest Unsmoked Wiltshire Cured Bacon 240G

Terrible
For tesco finest this bacon is absolutely terrible.The bacon is very thin and goes like cardboard.Will never buy again doesnt come close to asdas extra special back bacon.
Salty
Quite thin and extremely salty - won’t buy again sorry
We used to love this but there have been some chan
We used to love this but there have been some changes of its quality...very salty, shrink a lot and thinner slices than before :/
Perfect all round :)
Lovely flavour, cooks beautifully and doesn't appear have the extra water pumped into like the cheaper bacons do. My favourite bacon :)
It variable with too.much water
Often despite being dry cure lots of water emerges with white muck. You have to empty the frying pan or you can't fry it. It is ridiculous that suppliers still this and Tesco allow it. It is supposed to be the Finest