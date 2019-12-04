Tesco Finest Smoked Wiltshire Cured Bacon 240G

Worst bacon ever with no taste and very rubbery.
Horrible full of white scum looked like snot!!
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1030kJ / 248kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pork (89%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 6-8 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: For best results grill. Place under a pre-heated grill for 4-6 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil for 3-5 minutes, turning occasionally. Drain well before serving.
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
4 Servings
Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled
240g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1030kJ / 248kcal
|618kJ / 149kcal
|Fat
|19.0g
|11.4g
|Saturates
|6.4g
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|0.6g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.4g
|Protein
|18.0g
|10.8g
|Salt
|3.0g
|1.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 4 servings.
|-
|-
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
