Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum 70Cl
£ 15.00
£21.43/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rum
  • Appleton Estate Signature Blend is the original Jamaican Appleton Estate rum, characterised by well-balanced citrus and fruity sweet notes.
  • It is a blended rum, which means it is a combination of several rums of different styles and ages. Appleton Estate Signature is made up of 15 different select aged rums, aged for an average of 4 years.
  • Ideal for simple summer cocktails, such as the Jamaican Mule: pour 50ml of Appleton Estate Signature Blend into a high ball glass filled with cubed ice. Add ginger beer and top up with a squeeze of lime. Garnish with a lime wedge.
  • Crafted in the heart of Jamaica
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Appleton Estate Signature Blend is the original Jamaican Appleton Estate rum, characterised by well-balanced citrus and fruity sweet notes

Alcohol Units

28.0

ABV

40% vol

Country

Jamaica

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Distilled and blended in Jamaica

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Importer address

  • JWN (UK),
  • The Shard,
  • 32 London Bridge Street,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Return to

  • Gruppo Campari,
  • Level 27,
  • The Shard,
  • 32 London Bridge St,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • www.appletonestate.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Jamaican Sunshine in a glass

4 stars

Delicious smooth lightly perfumed with spice that gives the rounded palate.

