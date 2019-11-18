By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Franks Vanilla Ice Cream 1 Litre

2.5(7)Write a review
Franks Vanilla Ice Cream 1 Litre
£ 2.20
£0.22/100ml

Product Description

  • Dialicious Vanilla Ice Cream
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter
  • Made with fructose, which leads to a lower blood glucose rise*
  • *Made using fructose which leads to a lower blood glucose rise compared to foods containing sucrose or glucose.
  • Dialicious Vanilla - Made to our original recipe
  • Making history...
  • Frank's Ice Cream has been manufacturing premium ice cream for over 80 years and has won numerous regional, national and international awards including the prestigious European and British cups. In addition, Frank's won the coveted title 'Champion of Champions' for 'Britain's best ice cream'.
  • No wonder Frank's is judged Britain's tastiest ice cream
  • Contains non milk fat
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1l
  • Made with fructose, which leads to a lower blood glucose rise

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Palm & Palm Kernel Oil, Fructose, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Stabilisers: Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Flavouring, Natural Colour: Curcumin, Annatto

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Nuts

Storage

Keep frozen.Do not refreeze after defrosting. Best Before: See Side of Container

Name and address

  • Frank's Ice Cream Limited,
  • Carmarthenshire,
  • SA18 3SJ.

Return to

  • Call our Customer Care line for Free on 0800 06 07 220 or visit www.franksicecream.co.uk for more information.
  • Frank's Ice Cream Limited,
  • Carmarthenshire,
  • SA18 3SJ.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 675kJ / 161kcal
Fat 7.3g
Of which saturates 6.1g
Carbohydrate 19.7g
Of which sugars*13.8g
Fibre 0.5g
Protein 4.1g
Salt 0.1g
*Made using fructose which leads to a lower blood glucose rise compared to foods containing sucrose or glucose-
Contains mono-saccharides: 6.8g, and di-saccharides: 7.0g-

7 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Don't let Diabetes Stop You Having Great Ice Cream

5 stars

My wife - who was recently diagnosed with pre-diabetes - loves it. Great substitute. A bit like the old style Wall's Vanilla. Spot on.

easy to open container and to cut up. good for my

5 stars

easy to open container and to cut up. good for my type 2 diabetes not too sweet either!

Low fat and super delicious!

5 stars

The best ice cream I've ever tasted!

Has PALM OIL in it!!! Gross.

1 stars

Uses palm oil. Disgusting! Enough said. *Wish i could leave 0 stars.*

Deceptive packaging and awful taste.

1 stars

Deceptive packaging!!! Didn't realise this was some diabetic sugar free nonsense until after we'd already eaten some and agreed it was awful. After taking a second look it's fairly obvious why this stuff was so nasty!

IMPOSSIBLE to open and then close properly

1 stars

Quality o.k. BUT it wasted 25 minutes of my life TRYING to open container, PLUS another 5 minutes effort with hammer and chisel to actually bust it open. - Even now it is open I CANNOT see any way to open with use of brute force with hammer and chisel

Not for diabetics

1 stars

Diabetic Ice Cream that has 13.8g / 100g - hardly a choice.

