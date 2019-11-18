Franks Vanilla Ice Cream 1 Litre

Don't let Diabetes Stop You Having Great Ice Cream
My wife - who was recently diagnosed with pre-diabetes - loves it. Great substitute. A bit like the old style Wall's Vanilla. Spot on.
easy to open container and to cut up. good for my type 2 diabetes not too sweet either!
Low fat and super delicious!
The best ice cream I've ever tasted!
Has PALM OIL in it!!! Gross.
Uses palm oil. Disgusting! Enough said. *Wish i could leave 0 stars.*
Deceptive packaging!!! Didn't realise this was some diabetic sugar free nonsense until after we'd already eaten some and agreed it was awful. After taking a second look it's fairly obvious why this stuff was so nasty!
IMPOSSIBLE to open and then close properly
Quality o.k. BUT it wasted 25 minutes of my life TRYING to open container, PLUS another 5 minutes effort with hammer and chisel to actually bust it open. - Even now it is open I CANNOT see any way to open with use of brute force with hammer and chisel
Not for diabetics
Diabetic Ice Cream that has 13.8g / 100g - hardly a choice.