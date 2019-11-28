Pukka All Steak 2 Microwaveable Pies 418G

Too much grizzle
Brilliant for a good pastry hit very quick to cook and not soggy BUT Pity about the lack of lean beef too much grizzle Thought one may just be bad luck but two the same is poor quality will not buy again
Amazing pastry, so quick to cook in the microwave
The first time I bought these I was sceptical about the pastry, I put in the microwave for the required time and was amazed at how good the pastry was, the filling was plenty and tasty, these are a godsend for a quick and fulfilling addition to a meal and so quick to cook. Being of limited mobility I struggle cooking with my oven, so this are always in my freezer ready to eat as a snack or part of my main meal. Love them
Microwave pukka pie
Absolutely gorgeous but you need to make gravy for it, meat very tender and crust lovely, stocking my freezer up lol
Stick with the oven
Personally, I thought they were awful, and will not waste money.The time saving,was from microwave to bin.
Awesome!
Amazed at this microwave pie! Pastry is exactly like its just come out of the oven but the bottom doesn't disintegrate, although I did give it one more minute in microwave with mash on plate. Great gravy with no onion for a fabulous change! Could do with a bit more steak in but overall an awesome product, so time and energy saving for a single person. Will definitely purchase again.