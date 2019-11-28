By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pukka All Steak 2 Microwaveable Pies 418G

3.5(5)Write a review
Pukka All Steak 2 Microwaveable Pies 418G
£ 2.50
£0.60/100g

Product Description

  • Tender Pieces of Steak and Rich Gravy, in a Baked Shortcrust Pasty Case.
  • 2x delicious crumbly shortcrust microwave pies
  • Break through the crumbly and crispy shortcrust pastry to enjoy a hearty mouthful of flavoursome, tender cuts of meat and deliciously rich, oozy gravy. Simply pop in the microwave and these delicious shortcrust pies will be ready in minutes.
  • Take it easy with good honest food that's quick to prepare & heartwarmingly tasty to share.
  • Hearty, full of flavour and perfect for you and all the family, we're proud to be the nation's favourite pie maker, bringing you pie-shaped comfort & happiness on a plate. Whatever little ups and downs your day brings, a Pukka Pie is your ultimate good mood food.
  • We are a family owned company and have been lovingly making pies in the heart of Leicestershire since 1963.
  • Microwave in minutes
  • With quality ingredients
  • Pack size: 418g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Beef (26.5%), Water, Shortening (contains: Palm & Rapeseed Fats & Oils), Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Beef Flavour Powder, Wheat Protein, Onion Powder, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Pepper, Butter (contains: Milk)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain (traces of): Celery, Soya, Mustard

Storage

Keep frozenStore below -18°C. Do not refreeze after thawing. Best before and frozen on dates: see front of box.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Heat from frozen. Remove the outer packaging but leave the pie in its container, heat one pie at a time in the centre of the microwave.
These are only guidelines as appliances may vary. Always check food has been heated throughout before serving. Do not re-heat.

Oven cook
Instructions: This pie tastes as good heated in an oven (but you will have to wait longer!).
Place pie on a baking tray. Heat for 50 minutes at 180°C/ gas mark 6 (do not exceed 200°C).
Adjust times according to your particular oven (conventional ovens may take longer than fan assisted ovens).

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Pukka Pies Ltd,
  • The Halfcroft,
  • Syston,
  • Leicester,
  • LE7 1LD.

Return to

  • Pukka Pies Ltd,
  • The Halfcroft,
  • Syston,
  • Leicester,
  • LE7 1LD.
  • www.pukkapies.co.uk

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAmount per 100gAmount per Pie
Energy 990kj/237kcal2069kj/495kcal
Fat 12.8g26.8g
Of which Saturates6.2g13.0g
Carbohydrates20.5g42.8g
Of which Sugars1.5g3.1g
Fibre 1.1g2.3g
Protein 9.4g19.6g
Salt 1.06g2.22g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Too much grizzle

2 stars

Brilliant for a good pastry hit very quick to cook and not soggy BUT Pity about the lack of lean beef too much grizzle Thought one may just be bad luck but two the same is poor quality will not buy again

Amazing pastry, so quick to cook in the microwave

5 stars

The first time I bought these I was sceptical about the pastry, I put in the microwave for the required time and was amazed at how good the pastry was, the filling was plenty and tasty, these are a godsend for a quick and fulfilling addition to a meal and so quick to cook. Being of limited mobility I struggle cooking with my oven, so this are always in my freezer ready to eat as a snack or part of my main meal. Love them

Microwave pukka pie

5 stars

Absolutely gorgeous but you need to make gravy for it, meat very tender and crust lovely, stocking my freezer up lol

Stick with the oven

1 stars

Personally, I thought they were awful, and will not waste money.The time saving,was from microwave to bin.

Awesome!

4 stars

Amazed at this microwave pie! Pastry is exactly like its just come out of the oven but the bottom doesn't disintegrate, although I did give it one more minute in microwave with mash on plate. Great gravy with no onion for a fabulous change! Could do with a bit more steak in but overall an awesome product, so time and energy saving for a single person. Will definitely purchase again.

Helpful little swaps

Pukka 2 Chicken & Gravy Microwave Pies 388G

£ 2.50
£0.64/100g

Tesco 2 Steak & Craft Ale Pies 440G

£ 2.50
£0.57/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here