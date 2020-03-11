Nivea Men Sensitive Face Wash 100Ml

Skin so soft
Been using this now for the past 2 years or so may be longer the face wash is excellent leaves my skin feeling soft but deep cleansed without the horrible drying sensation that some washes leave you woth whilst being able to offer excellent benefits to my delicate skins caused by eczema highly recommended to anyone suffering eczema and looking for a skin care range that is affordable but effective and efficient trust me you won’t be disappointed
Feels fantastic
I am very fair skinned I have very sensitive skin, and this product cleaned my face without causing a reaction and it also smells great. Love it.
Good product
I love this face wash it helps with my dry and sensitive skin especially in the winter months
OK but not billiant
Smell not the best, lathering up is mediocre. Wouldn't buy it again
Great stuff
Was really happy with this product and had no issues with my sensitive skin like I do with most other branded products [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
All sensitive and sensible!
The Nivea sensitive face wash has left my skin visibly invigorated and fresher. It cleansed my face well and removed impurities, but also moisturised the skin and didn't irritate it. On the plus side also it is delicate and non-abrasive. It has kept my skin slightly tighter and less dull. I would love to see a naturally derived fragrance as I understand this is not the case at present? [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Review
Very good, gentle on the skin and leaves one feeling fresh and clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good face wash but not the best
Good product which left my face feeling clean and refreshed. Easy to apply and no drying out effect after use. Neutral smell. Doesn’t have the wow factor like some of the more expensive brands but it would not be a bad buy for regular use. Well worth a punt. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
Face felt so much better after using the face wash. Did not need to use extra moisturiser as face felt moisturised [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
NIVEA Men Sensitive Face Wash
This took a while to arrive in the post hence my late review. I only just used for the first time this morning. It was a pleasant experience. The water is hard in my area so I'm always interested to find out how a face wash will lather. This product didn't disappoint. I didn't need to use much which means it's great for budget. My face felt thoroughly clean after use but the product wasn't abrasive. Easy to rinse off my skin, I felt clean and ready for the day. I will continue to use every day. It beats soap and water hands down because my skin doesn't feel at all dry. With soap my skin feels very dry. I can't recommend this product enough! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]