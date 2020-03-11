By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(57)Write a review
Nivea Men Sensitive Face Wash 100Ml
£ 2.00
£2.00/100ml

Offer

  • NIVEA Men Sensitive Face Wash refreshes and cleanses sensitive skin. Thanks to Vitamin E and menthol, it cleanses the skin deeply while removing dirt and excess oils.
  • Gently cleanses the skin without drying it out
  • Removes impurities, dirt and excess oils
  • 0% alcohol, no burning
  • Softens the beard for a better shave
  • Dermatologically approved by men with sensitive skin
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Carbomer, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Hamamelis Virginiana Bark/Leaf Extract, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Xanthan Gum, Maltodextrin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Phenoxyethanol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Trisodium EDTA, Benzophenone-4, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Lather up the gel and massage over wet face avoiding the eye area

Warnings

  • Avoid the eye area.

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Tube. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid the eye area.

Skin so soft

5 stars

Been using this now for the past 2 years or so may be longer the face wash is excellent leaves my skin feeling soft but deep cleansed without the horrible drying sensation that some washes leave you woth whilst being able to offer excellent benefits to my delicate skins caused by eczema highly recommended to anyone suffering eczema and looking for a skin care range that is affordable but effective and efficient trust me you won’t be disappointed

Feels fantastic

5 stars

I am very fair skinned I have very sensitive skin, and this product cleaned my face without causing a reaction and it also smells great. Love it.

Good product

4 stars

I love this face wash it helps with my dry and sensitive skin especially in the winter months

OK but not billiant

3 stars

Smell not the best, lathering up is mediocre. Wouldn't buy it again

Great stuff

4 stars

Was really happy with this product and had no issues with my sensitive skin like I do with most other branded products [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

All sensitive and sensible!

4 stars

The Nivea sensitive face wash has left my skin visibly invigorated and fresher. It cleansed my face well and removed impurities, but also moisturised the skin and didn't irritate it. On the plus side also it is delicate and non-abrasive. It has kept my skin slightly tighter and less dull. I would love to see a naturally derived fragrance as I understand this is not the case at present? [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Review

3 stars

Very good, gentle on the skin and leaves one feeling fresh and clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good face wash but not the best

4 stars

Good product which left my face feeling clean and refreshed. Easy to apply and no drying out effect after use. Neutral smell. Doesn’t have the wow factor like some of the more expensive brands but it would not be a bad buy for regular use. Well worth a punt. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

4 stars

Face felt so much better after using the face wash. Did not need to use extra moisturiser as face felt moisturised [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

NIVEA Men Sensitive Face Wash

4 stars

This took a while to arrive in the post hence my late review. I only just used for the first time this morning. It was a pleasant experience. The water is hard in my area so I'm always interested to find out how a face wash will lather. This product didn't disappoint. I didn't need to use much which means it's great for budget. My face felt thoroughly clean after use but the product wasn't abrasive. Easy to rinse off my skin, I felt clean and ready for the day. I will continue to use every day. It beats soap and water hands down because my skin doesn't feel at all dry. With soap my skin feels very dry. I can't recommend this product enough! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

