Nivea Men Exfoliating Face Scrub 75Ml

5(1)Write a review
£ 5.00
£6.67/100ml

Product Description

  • NIVEA MEN® Protect & Care Exfoliating Face Scrub
  • External influences like wind, rain, sun and changing temperatures can be tough on your skin. That's why it needs optimal protection and care.
  • What Do You Get?
  • The Formula with Aloe Vera and Pro-Vitamin B5 contains fine scrub particles:
  • Deeply cleanses your skin to unclog pores and helps to clear away impurities and oil
  • Refines and smoothes complexion by lifting off dead skin
  • Helps protect your skin's natural barrier
  • Result
  • Your Skin feels thoroughly clean
  • Your skin feels refreshed and smooth
  • NIVEA MEN®. It starts with you.
  • Deeply cleanses pores
  • With aloe vera
  • Skin compatibility dermatologically approved
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Myreth Sulfate, Acrylates Copolymer, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Decyl Glucoside, Glycerin, Panthenol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Menthol, Alcohol Denat., Sodium Chloride, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Lactose, Trisodium EDTA, Benzophenone-4, Cellulose, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Tocopheryl Acetate, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Limonene, Linalool, Parfum, CI 77007

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Use
  • Take a small amount of gel on your palms and massage directly on your wet face.

Warnings

  • Avoid eye contact.

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf AG,
  • 20245 Hamburg,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7YS,
  • UK.
  • www.NIVEAMEN.com

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid eye contact.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Best one...

5 stars

Gr8 scrub...use it 3x a week...

