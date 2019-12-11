By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Prymat Ground Black Pepper 20G

5(1)Write a review
Prymat Ground Black Pepper 20G
£ 0.45
£2.25/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Ground Black Pepper.
  • Pack size: 20g

Information

Allergy Information

  • The product may contain: Cereals containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk (including Lactose), Soybeans, Mustard Seeds, Celery, Peanuts and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a dry and dark place.

Name and address

  • Prymat sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Chlebowa 14,
  • 44-337 Jastrzębie-Zdrój
  • Poland.

Return to

  • www.prymatgroup.pl

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

A must in the cupboard

5 stars

This brand is fab and really good value. Have tried all of them and kebab seasoning is excellent on chicken. On offer so take advantage

