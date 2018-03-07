Hp 364 Black Printer Ink Cartridge

Great value
I bought it in Tesco few weeks ago. Cheapest compared to other high street stores. Yet same great quality. Delivery to the store was quick and easy. Thank you.
Brilliant ink
Always buy these and they always do what they are supposed to do
HP364 Black
Good product - competitive, will reorder when necessary
Good product
The advantage of buying HP product is that they always work - good quality and durability. Compatible inks never seem to provide the same print quality
HP ink
good quality product, would always use original inks
Quality everytime
I always use original suppliers ink for quality, reliability and consistent colour reproduction.
Printers friend
My HP Printer only likes the best! Its not young but by using HP Original Cartridges it still works wonderfully. Each page it prints is clear and stays that way. I am always satisfied with the results.
first class ink
i use only genuine HP inks as i have found compatable cartridges dont last as long.
Great Product
Have tried non HP products found them not for me Nothing comes for nothing in this world so I pay a bit more for quality goods
Good quality
Why do HP treat account holders so poorly. My order is regular but I have to search to find out there is a cashback offer, then investigate how to claim and then send HP a copy of their own invoice. Surely, this should be auto for loyal, existing account holders or at least offered to them.