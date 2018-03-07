By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
5(106)Write a review
Hp 364 Black Printer Ink Cartridge
£ 14.00
£14.00/each

Product Description

  • Genuine HP Ink
  • Prints approximately 250 pages
  • Water-, smudge- and fade-resistant printing
  • The HP364 black ink cartridge with Vivera ink is ideal for those who want an easy way to print laser-quality text at home. This black ink cartridge also produces fade-resistant and smudge-proof text for durable, crystal-clear documents every time.
  • The HP364 black ink cartridge is compatible with the following printers: HP PS Premium C309nHP PS B110a; HP Photosmart wireless B110c, B110e; HP Photosmart Premium Fax C410b; HP Photosmart Plus B210a; HP Photosmart Plus B210c; HP Photosmart B010a; HP Photosmart Premium C310a; HP Photosmart Estation C510a.

Information

106 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Great value

5 stars

I bought it in Tesco few weeks ago. Cheapest compared to other high street stores. Yet same great quality. Delivery to the store was quick and easy. Thank you.

Brilliant ink

5 stars

Always buy these and they always do what they are supposed to do

HP364 Black

5 stars

Good product - competitive, will reorder when necessary

Good product

5 stars

The advantage of buying HP product is that they always work - good quality and durability. Compatible inks never seem to provide the same print quality

HP ink

5 stars

good quality product, would always use original inks

Quality everytime

5 stars

I always use original suppliers ink for quality, reliability and consistent colour reproduction.

Printers friend

5 stars

My HP Printer only likes the best! Its not young but by using HP Original Cartridges it still works wonderfully. Each page it prints is clear and stays that way. I am always satisfied with the results.

first class ink

5 stars

i use only genuine HP inks as i have found compatable cartridges dont last as long.

Great Product

5 stars

Have tried non HP products found them not for me Nothing comes for nothing in this world so I pay a bit more for quality goods

Good quality

5 stars

Why do HP treat account holders so poorly. My order is regular but I have to search to find out there is a cashback offer, then investigate how to claim and then send HP a copy of their own invoice. Surely, this should be auto for loyal, existing account holders or at least offered to them.

