Ktc Blended Olive Pomace Oil 5Ltr
Offer
Product Description
- A Blend of Spanish Olive Pomace Oil & Rapeseed Oil
- Oil comprising exclusively of oils obtained by processing the product obtained after extraction of Olive Oil and Rapeseed Oil.
- KTC started in 1972 from a grocery store in the heart of England. From humble beginnings we have always prided ourselves on providing the finest foods to help you create authentic cuisine, wherever you are in the world. Today we are proud that our products are widely regarded as truly essential ingredients.
- Premium quality
- Source of omega 3
- High in vitamin E
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 5l
- Source of omega 3
- High in vitamin E
Information
Ingredients
Olive Pomace Oil (52%), Rapeseed Oil (48%), Anti-Foaming Agent: E900 (<0.01%)
Storage
Store at ambient temperatures off the floor in a cool, dry place. Keep away from strong odorous materials and direct sunlight. Always replace the cap after use. Used oil can be stored in the drum as long as it is cooled before pouring it back.Best Before End: See Side of Tin
Produce of
Packed in the U.K
Preparation and Usage
- How to use:
- Shallow Frying
- Put a few dessert spoons of oil into the frying pan, heat it, then fry the food, turning regularly.
- Grilling
- Apply oil to the food with a pastry brush and grill, turning regularly.
- General Use
- Olive Pomace Oil can be used in preparing salad dressings, mayonnaise and baking.
- For the best result fry at 180°C (360°F).
Warnings
- SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS
- Sharp Edges, do not insert fingers into pouring aperture. Oil and fat spillages are potentially dangerous as they make surfaces slippery. The handling of hot oils and fats should be done with care and only when facilitated by use of oil resistant gloves and other suitable clothing. Do not attempt to fill with hot oil. Transport Upright.
Name and address
- KTC (Edibles) Ltd.,
- Moorcroft Drive,
- WS10 7DE,
- U.K.
Return to
- KTC (Edibles) Ltd.,
- Moorcroft Drive,
- WS10 7DE,
- U.K.
- Customer Care: +44 (0)121 505 9200
- www.ktc-edibles.com
Net Contents
5l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|3694 kJ / 899 kcal
|Fat
|99.9g
|of which saturates
|10.2g
|of which mono-unsaturates
|64.9g
|of which polyunsaturates
|20.3g
|Carbohydrates
|0g
|of which sugars
|0g
|of which starch
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|<0.01 g
|Vitamin E
|25.1 mg
|Omega 3 = 4.1g / 100g
|-
Safety information
SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS Sharp Edges, do not insert fingers into pouring aperture. Oil and fat spillages are potentially dangerous as they make surfaces slippery. The handling of hot oils and fats should be done with care and only when facilitated by use of oil resistant gloves and other suitable clothing. Do not attempt to fill with hot oil. Transport Upright.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019