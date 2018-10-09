By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sesame Seeds 100G

2(1)Write a review
Tesco Sesame Seeds 100G
£ 1.00
£10.00/kg
Per 25g
  • Energy649kJ 157kcal
    8%
  • Fat14.1g
    20%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2595kJ / 629kcal

Product Description

  • Sesame seeds.
  • FOR BAKING & COOKING Adds a nutty crunch to salads and stir fries
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal bag using the tape provided and use within 1 month.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds.

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy2595kJ / 629kcal649kJ / 157kcal
Fat56.4g14.1g
Saturates8.3g2.1g
Carbohydrate1.5g0.4g
Sugars0.6g0.2g
Fibre11.3g2.8g
Protein23.1g5.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Poor Packaging

2 stars

Nothing wrong with the seeds and plenty in the packet but once you open the packet you need a separate bag/pot to keep them in. Cannot reseal the bag

