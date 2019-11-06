By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Sultana Bran Cereal 750G

4(11)Write a review
Tesco Sultana Bran Cereal 750G
£ 1.90
£0.25/100g
Per 40g
  • Energy588kJ 139kcal
    7%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars9.7g
    11%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1471kJ / 348kcal

Product Description

  • Wholegrain wheat and wheat bran flakes with added sultanas, vitamins and iron.
  • Sweet, fruity crunch 100% British wholegrain wheat, enriched with bran and juicy sultanas. We love breakfast. That's why we only work with millers who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals like they've been doing for decades.
  • Sweet, fruity crunch 100% British wholegrain wheat, enriched with bran and juicy sultanas. We love breakfast. That's why we only work with millers who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals like they've been doing for decades.
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wholegrain Wheat (39%), Sultanas (27%), Wheat Bran (12%), Water, Sugar, Oat Flour, Glucose, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Dextrose, Iron, Vitamin E, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D3, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk, almond, brazil nut, heartnut and pecan. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, nuts and milk. The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake the box gently to ensure even mixture in every bowl.

Number of uses

Approx. 18 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Box. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 40g
Energy1471kJ / 348kcal588kJ / 139kcal
Fat2.2g0.9g
Saturates0.5g0.2g
Carbohydrate66.6g26.6g
Sugars24.2g9.7g
Fibre10.3g4.1g
Protein10.3g4.1g
Salt0.4g0.2g
Vitamin D4µg (80%NRV)1µg (20%NRV)
Vitamin E9mg (73%NRV)4mg (29%NRV)
Thiamin1mg (73%NRV)0mg (27%NRV)
Riboflavin1mg (71%NRV)0mg (29%NRV)
Niacin12mg (73%NRV)5mg (29%NRV)
Vitamin B61mg (71%NRV)0mg (29%NRV)
Folic Acid146.0µg (73%NRV)58.4µg (29%NRV)
Vitamin B122µg (80%NRV)1µg (40%NRV)
Pantothenic acid4mg (73%NRV)2mg (30%NRV)
Iron10mg (73%NRV)4mg (29%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

11 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

keeps my digestive system regular

5 stars

keeps my digestive system regular

Bran flakes have a 'burnt' taste

2 stars

Very unimpressed that I now have to buy this product instead of the Tesco Fruit and Fibre (I could buy Kellogs but it's twice the price!!). Not sure of your product methods but the bran flakes always seems to have a 'burnt' taste, they are certainly more 'well cooked' than the bran flakes that were in the Fruit and Fibre product. Why has the Tesco Fruit and Fibre product stopped being produced?

Unimpressed - tasteless -not much content other th

2 stars

Unimpressed - tasteless -not much content other than flakes! Please reinstate your original product which disappeared several weeks ago - much tastier. Will not buy this again.

Excellent cereal, please bring this back

5 stars

I used to buy this regularly as the whole family enjoyed it.Please bring this back

A great cereal

5 stars

A very enjoyable cereal which is healthy as well as being very reasonably priced compared to other manufacturers and just as good

Tasty

5 stars

Best meal of the day

Kids and Grandparents favourite!

5 stars

Love this cereal and am devastated that it has been discontinued. All my children love this cereal as does my 90 year old Father. Bring it back please!!!

As good as Kellogg’s

5 stars

Can’t tell the difference and a fraction of the price. Plenty of sultanas too, especially at the end so perhaps shake the packet a bit before opening to spread them out.

Fresh very tasty and enjoyable

4 stars

My weakness at lunchtime. Love it mixed with prunes and apricots etc

Not really liked

3 stars

Lidl is better, it has a lot more fruit

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Bran Flakes 750G

£ 0.94
£0.13/100g

Tesco Fruit & Nut Granola 1Kg

£ 1.60
£0.16/100g

Tesco Wheat Biscuits Cereal 24 Pack

£ 1.60
£0.07/each

Tesco Malt Wheats Cereal 750G

£ 1.20
£0.16/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here