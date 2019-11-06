Tesco Sultana Bran Cereal 750G

keeps my digestive system regular
Bran flakes have a 'burnt' taste
Very unimpressed that I now have to buy this product instead of the Tesco Fruit and Fibre (I could buy Kellogs but it's twice the price!!). Not sure of your product methods but the bran flakes always seems to have a 'burnt' taste, they are certainly more 'well cooked' than the bran flakes that were in the Fruit and Fibre product. Why has the Tesco Fruit and Fibre product stopped being produced?
Unimpressed - tasteless -not much content other th
Unimpressed - tasteless -not much content other than flakes! Please reinstate your original product which disappeared several weeks ago - much tastier. Will not buy this again.
Excellent cereal, please bring this back
I used to buy this regularly as the whole family enjoyed it.Please bring this back
A great cereal
A very enjoyable cereal which is healthy as well as being very reasonably priced compared to other manufacturers and just as good
Tasty
Best meal of the day
Kids and Grandparents favourite!
Love this cereal and am devastated that it has been discontinued. All my children love this cereal as does my 90 year old Father. Bring it back please!!!
As good as Kellogg’s
Can’t tell the difference and a fraction of the price. Plenty of sultanas too, especially at the end so perhaps shake the packet a bit before opening to spread them out.
Fresh very tasty and enjoyable
My weakness at lunchtime. Love it mixed with prunes and apricots etc
Not really liked
Lidl is better, it has a lot more fruit