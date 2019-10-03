By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Donkey Pinata

4.5(69)Write a review
Donkey Pinata
£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Smash & bash the donkey piñata decorated with colourful tissue paper
  • Peel the sticker to reveal a hole to fill with plenty of sweets for all
  • The Donkey piñata measures: H44xW40xD39cm
  • - Pinata measures 39cm high x 35cm wide (15.5" x 14")
  • - Holds up to 450g of sweets and small party favours (not included)
  • - Blindfold guests and take turns using a pinata stick to break the pinata open
  • Let this cheerful donkey pinata make your next party or fiesta a smashing success! This vibrant Rainbow Burro makes a great party decoration as well as being a fun kids party game. Simply fill the donkey with your party bag fillers or party sweets (sold separately) and watch the fun begin as your guests try to bash the piñata to unleash the goodies held within. Try blindfolding your partygoers to make this traditional party game harder!

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

69 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Impossible to break open!

3 stars

Kids did enjoy trying to smash the pinata, but after giving up, even three grown men couldn't break it open fully. Eventually a leg fell off and some sweets fell out.

Fun, fun, fun!!!!

4 stars

Great piñata for my little 9 year old’s birthday. Was great fun for all

Great fun

3 stars

Great fun but didn't come with a stick which was disappointing as wasn't sure how we were supposed to get into the panata!!

Looks Good, But Small

3 stars

Colourful and cute but doesn't hold many sweets for the price. However, this is the one of the cheapest place to purchase it.

Looked smashing but hard to smash open

4 stars

The six year olds at the birthday party loved it. It was so hard to break that we had to put it on the floor and let the adults smash it with a hammer before letting the children take over

great value

5 stars

This was a fantastic value for money item. I would highly recommend it to anyone.

Great product great fun

5 stars

Bought for party kids loved it! Would purchase again worth the price

Great Product

5 stars

Really great product that was good quality and well priced!

Great Fun

5 stars

I brought thus as a but of fun for my partners birthday, used it in the pub with friends, what a great laugh, many people tried and failed to break it, would definitely do again.

Excellent

4 stars

Could not find it anywhere else so ecstatic to locate it with you

1-10 of 69 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Haribo Party Mix

£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Offer

Tesco Mini Star Bubbles 8Pk

£ 2.00
£0.25/each

Offer

Tesco 6 Party Foil Hats

£ 1.00
£0.17/each

Offer

Tesco Hanging Star Decoration 4 Pack

£ 2.00
£0.50/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here