Donkey Pinata

Impossible to break open!
Kids did enjoy trying to smash the pinata, but after giving up, even three grown men couldn't break it open fully. Eventually a leg fell off and some sweets fell out.
Fun, fun, fun!!!!
Great piñata for my little 9 year old’s birthday. Was great fun for all
Great fun
Great fun but didn't come with a stick which was disappointing as wasn't sure how we were supposed to get into the panata!!
Looks Good, But Small
Colourful and cute but doesn't hold many sweets for the price. However, this is the one of the cheapest place to purchase it.
Looked smashing but hard to smash open
The six year olds at the birthday party loved it. It was so hard to break that we had to put it on the floor and let the adults smash it with a hammer before letting the children take over
great value
This was a fantastic value for money item. I would highly recommend it to anyone.
Great product great fun
Bought for party kids loved it! Would purchase again worth the price
Great Product
Really great product that was good quality and well priced!
Great Fun
I brought thus as a but of fun for my partners birthday, used it in the pub with friends, what a great laugh, many people tried and failed to break it, would definitely do again.
Excellent
Could not find it anywhere else so ecstatic to locate it with you