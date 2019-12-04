Mr Freeds Small Fried Fish Balls 300G

Product Description
- Minced White Fish, seasoned and fried
- A traditional recipe made with minced white fish, gently fried in vegetable oil
- Seafood delicatessen
- Ready to eat - delicious hot or cold
- Fried in sunflower oil
- Dairy free
- No preservatives or artificial colours
- KF - Under the supervision of the Beth Din of the federation of synagogues
- Halal consultations
- Kosher - SKA
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
White Fish - as listed below (53%), Water, Fresh Onion, Potato Flake*, Sugar, Free Range Whole Egg Powder, Salt, Ground White Pepper, White Fish used in varying proportions subject to seasonal availability: Whiting (Melangius Merlangus), Pollock (Pollacius Pollachius), Pouting (Trisopterus Luscus), Haddock (Melanogrammus Aeglefinus), * Potato Flake is replaced with Passover Matzo Meal (Wheat Flour, Water) when Passover flash is displayed on the pack
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy
- Contains: Eggs, Fish, Wheat
Storage
Once opened, consume within 3 days.Keep refrigerated (0° to 5°C). Do not exceed use by date. Suitable for home freezing Freeze on day of purchase. Use during first month. Defrost thoroughly before use and consume immediately. Do not refreeze. Use By: See Side of Pack
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Notes: Reduce heating time for part pack. Always serve piping hot.
Appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Oven cook
Instructions: To re-heat in oven, remove product from packaging, place on a baking tray into a pre-heated oven at 180°C (Gas mark 5) for 6-8 minutes.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestions - Eat hot or cold
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Warnings
- Product may contain fish bones.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Gilbert's Kosher Foods Limited,
- Kestrel House,
- Mount Avenue,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK1 1LS,
Return to
- Gilbert's Kosher Foods Limited,
- Kestrel House,
- Mount Avenue,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK1 1LS,
- UK.
- Customer careline: +44 (0)1908 64 67 87
- customersupport@gilbertskosherfoods.co.uk
- www.gilbertskosherfoods.co.uk
- Our guarantee: If you are not satisfied with this product, please return the label and receipt of purchase to Gilbert's Kosher Foods Limited. Your statutory rights are unaffected.
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy:
|792kJ/188kcal
|Fat:
|6.6g
|of which Saturates:
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate:
|16.1g
|of which Sugars:
|10g
|Protein:
|16.1g
|Salt:
|1.6g
Safety information
Product may contain fish bones.
