Spontex Long Lasting Kitchen Cloth 2 Pack

4(3)Write a review
£ 3.00
£1.50/each

Product Description

  • 2 Long Lasting Kitchen Cloths
  • Cuts through grease and grime.
  • With powerful microfibre.
  • Super resistant.
  • Will stay efficient even after washing.
  • Suitable for all kitchen surfaces.
  • Spontex Long Lasting Kitchen Cloths are the latest generation of kitchen cloths. Using microfibre technology, they cut through grease and grime leaving your dishes and kitchen surfaces sparkling clean. Made from a special weave, these kitchen cloths are super resistant and will stay efficient even after washing. Suitable for all kitchen surfaces including: ceramic hobs, granite, formica, stainless steel, wood and tiles. Cloth size: 36 x 36cm. Composition: 80% polyester, 20% polyamide.
  • Each microfibre is made of thousands of tiny fibres, so the number of contact points with the surface if greatly increased compared to a standard cloth. This increased cleaning power reduces the need for detergents, giving you a great result using just water. A gesture for the planet: by using products from the Spontex microfibre range, you can act daily to limit environmental pollution by only using water to clean around the home.
  • Spontex develops and markets a full range of consumer driven products in the household cleaning category. Their cloths, scourers, gloves and mops are all designed to make everyday tasks better, quicker and easier. Spontex, champion of less effort.

® Registered Trade Mark. © Copyright Mapa Spontex UK Ltd., 2014 Visit us at www.spontex.co.uk or join us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @SpontexUK.

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Machine washable up to 60°C. Do not use with bleach. Do not tumble dry. Do not iron and do not dry clean. Not suitable for use on hot surfaces.

Warnings

  • To avoid suffocation please keep the wrapper away from babies and small children.

Name and address

  • Mapa Spontex UK Ltd.,
  • Berkeley Business Park,
  • Worcester,
  • WR4 9ZS,
  • UK.

  • Guaranteed Quality
  • Spontex® products are designed and tested to high standards. If you have a complaint about this product, send it back to us with your till receipt, stating where and when you bought it. If it does not meet with our standards, we will replace it. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
Net Contents

2 x Kitchen Cloths

Safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

One of the best products on the market.

5 stars

These cloths are amazing. Chuck 'em in the washing machine … they come out like new. If they lose their colour, put them in a week solution of bleach overnight … they're back to their original colour. I've recommended these to so many people … including my Mum who is the queen of washing up ... and she says it's my best recommendation ever. I'd never be without them.

Pricey but worth it

4 stars

I bought these because I was curious to see if they would actually be any better than a normal cotton dishcloth. Well...I LOVE them. I am truely astounded that the claims of being able to clean better were right. BUT they are expensive so I will have to buy a pack every now and again rather than chucking out all my dishcloths and replacing them immediately with the spontex ones. Plus I was also dissapointed that they didnt keep their pristene sparkly white colour after only a week of use and washing.

Don't put these near a hot hob or oven,they melt!

3 stars

Don't put these near a hot hob or oven...they melt!

