Spontex Long Lasting Kitchen Cloth 2 Pack

One of the best products on the market.
These cloths are amazing. Chuck 'em in the washing machine … they come out like new. If they lose their colour, put them in a week solution of bleach overnight … they're back to their original colour. I've recommended these to so many people … including my Mum who is the queen of washing up ... and she says it's my best recommendation ever. I'd never be without them.
Pricey but worth it
I bought these because I was curious to see if they would actually be any better than a normal cotton dishcloth. Well...I LOVE them. I am truely astounded that the claims of being able to clean better were right. BUT they are expensive so I will have to buy a pack every now and again rather than chucking out all my dishcloths and replacing them immediately with the spontex ones. Plus I was also dissapointed that they didnt keep their pristene sparkly white colour after only a week of use and washing.
Don't put these near a hot hob or oven,they melt!
Don't put these near a hot hob or oven...they melt!