Tesco Free From Belgian Chocolate Wafers 107G

Snack time
Enjoyable gluten free snack. I would like a plain chocolate option as well.
Great alternative chocolate for coeliac sufferers
Great tasting alternative chocolate for coeliac sufferers. I've also had health problems resulting from eating regular chocolate, but since I've switched to these tesco gluten-free bars, I've noticed that my health issues have improved. Would recommend.
Great product.
Delicious chocolate coated fingers, perfect for a mid- morning treat at coffee time, or any time! Best of all they are gluten free and I am sure everyone would like them, even if they don't have to follow a gluten-free diet.
used to love these until they added teff flour which i cant manage if they remove that and go back to its original ingredients i would defintely give it a five star rating
Delicious
If you like kit Kat you will like these. Really nice.
Pretty good. Sugary. Expensive
Great
I enjoy this a lot and even my son who is not gluten intolerant enjoys it.
Love these!
Love these, they’re so tasty and a great cheaper alternative to more expensive brands!
Chocolately wafer biscuit
This is just as good as a kitkat - in fact, I think it’s better as there is more chocolate on it!
excellent
Will always buy this(6 packs every fortnight,wishing it was dark chocolate!. )