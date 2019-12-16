By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Belgian Chocolate Wafers 107G

£ 1.80
£1.69/100g
Each twin wafer
  • Energy489kJ 117kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.1g
    10%
  • Saturates4.3g
    22%
  • Sugars10.5g
    12%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2276kJ / 546kcal

Product Description

  • 5 Twin pack wafers made with rice flour and potato starch covered in Belgian milk chocolate.
  • Gluten and wheat free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 107g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Belgian Milk Chocolate (80%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Sugar, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Teff Flour, Soya Flour, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Coconut Oil, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate).

Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 32% minimum, Milk solids 20% minimum.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Name and address

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

107g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach twin wafer (21g)
Energy2276kJ / 546kcal489kJ / 117kcal
Fat33.0g7.1g
Saturates20.0g4.3g
Carbohydrate55.0g11.8g
Sugars49.0g10.5g
Fibre2.3g0.5g
Protein6.0g1.3g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Snack time

4 stars

Enjoyable gluten free snack. I would like a plain chocolate option as well.

Great alternative chocolate for coeliac sufferers

5 stars

Great tasting alternative chocolate for coeliac sufferers. I've also had health problems resulting from eating regular chocolate, but since I've switched to these tesco gluten-free bars, I've noticed that my health issues have improved. Would recommend.

Great product.

5 stars

Delicious chocolate coated fingers, perfect for a mid- morning treat at coffee time, or any time! Best of all they are gluten free and I am sure everyone would like them, even if they don't have to follow a gluten-free diet.

used to love these until they added teff flour whi

1 stars

used to love these until they added teff flour which i cant manage if they remove that and go back to its original ingredients i would defintely give it a five star rating

Delicious

5 stars

If you like kit Kat you will like these. Really nice.

Pretty good, sugary, expensive

4 stars

Pretty good. Sugary. Expensive

Great

5 stars

I enjoy this a lot and even my son who is not gluten intolerant enjoys it.

Love these!

5 stars

Love these, they’re so tasty and a great cheaper alternative to more expensive brands!

Chocolately wafer biscuit

5 stars

This is just as good as a kitkat - in fact, I think it’s better as there is more chocolate on it!

excellent

5 stars

Will always buy this(6 packs every fortnight,wishing it was dark chocolate!. )

