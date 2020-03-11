By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bulldog Original Moisturiser 100Ml

Bulldog Original Moisturiser 100Ml
Product Description

  • Original Moisturiser
  • Help revive & rehydrate your skin
  • Packed with natural active ingredients & a blend of 8 essential oils
  • Suitable for all skin types
  • All our products are purpose built for men and enriched with amazing natural ingredients.
  • This moisturiser contains aloe vera, camelina oil and green tea. Specially formulated to hydrate the skin without leaving skin greasy or sticky.
  • Man's Best Friend
  • Be loyal to your skin. Our products never contain artificial colours, synthetic fragrances, or ingredients from animal sources.
  • With natural ingredients
  • Aloe, camelina, green tea
  • Cruelty-free international
  • Good shopping guide ethical company
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycerin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Sorbitan Stearate, Sodium Polyacrylate, Pentaerythrityl Distearate, Phenoxyethanol, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Parfum (Fragrance)*, Benzoic Acid, Carbomer, Tocopheryl Acetate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Amorphophallus Konjac Root Extract, Limonene, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Evernia Prunastri (Oakmoss) Extract, Linalool, Citronellol, Geraniol, Sodium Hydroxide, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopherol, Citric Acid, *A blend of natural ingredients

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Use morning and night. Apply evenly to face and neck after cleansing.

Name and address

  • Bulldog Skincare For Men,
  • 332 Ladbroke Grove,
  • London,
  • W10 5AD,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Bulldog Skincare For Men,
  • 332 Ladbroke Grove,
  • London,
  • W10 5AD,
  • UK.
  • bulldogskincare.com

Net Contents

100ml ℮

nice product

4 stars

Got this as it was the manliest moisturiser I could find, having been told by the Mrs that I have some dry skin. This received top dog by FHM and I couldn't find it any cheaper anywhere else. Good price Tesco!

great service

5 stars

Bought online in the evening then collected from the local tesco express the following day! No hassles!

Great product

5 stars

I bought my son a Bulldog gift set for Christmas and he said it was the best moisturiser he had ever used so bought him some more on Tesco Direct at a great price.

Great pressie for young man

5 stars

Got this for my son (22 years) and it really is good stuff and looks cool enough for young man to use. .great price.

Love the whole of them

5 stars

Like the others of the range, loves the natural, lightly perfume, effective et reasonably priced

