Nailene 77016 Ultra Quick Nail Glue

Product Description
- Nail Glue 77016
- Sets in 3 seconds
- Long wearing
- #1 selling nail glue in the world
Information
Ingredients
Ethyl Cyanoacrylate, Polymethyl Methacrylate
Produce of
Made in Taiwan
Preparation and Usage
- Prepare, clean and dry nail surface.
- For Artificial Nail Application: Spread a thin layer of glue over nail. Press and hold nail or tip for 3 seconds.
- For Nail Repair: Place a drop of glue on nail break or tear. Hold repair in place with tweezers for 3 seconds. Buff glue area to a smooth finish.
- To Remove: Soak in acetone polish remover until artificial nails dissolve. Do not break or peel off nails.
Warnings
- Caution: BONDS SKIN AND EYES IN SECONDS. AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES, MOUTH AND SKIN. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Avoid contact with clothing as can cause burn. Do not use if nail is inflamed or infected.
- First Aid: Contains Ethyl Cyanoacrylate. Eyelid bonding: See a doctor. Skin bonding: Soak in water and ease apart gently. Do not force apart.
- IRRITANT
Name and address
- Pacific World Ltd.,
- 11 Waterloo Street,
- Birmingham,
- B2 5TB.
- www.nailene.com
- 0121 222 5088
Net Contents
3g
Safety information
