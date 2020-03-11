By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nailene 77016 Ultra Quick Nail Glue

Nailene 77016 Ultra Quick Nail Glue
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Product Description

  • Nail Glue 77016
  • Sets in 3 seconds
  • Long wearing
  • #1 selling nail glue in the world

Information

Ingredients

Ethyl Cyanoacrylate, Polymethyl Methacrylate

Produce of

Made in Taiwan

Preparation and Usage

  • Prepare, clean and dry nail surface.
  • For Artificial Nail Application: Spread a thin layer of glue over nail. Press and hold nail or tip for 3 seconds.
  • For Nail Repair: Place a drop of glue on nail break or tear. Hold repair in place with tweezers for 3 seconds. Buff glue area to a smooth finish.
  • To Remove: Soak in acetone polish remover until artificial nails dissolve. Do not break or peel off nails.

Warnings

  • Caution: BONDS SKIN AND EYES IN SECONDS. AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES, MOUTH AND SKIN. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Avoid contact with clothing as can cause burn. Do not use if nail is inflamed or infected.
  • First Aid: Contains Ethyl Cyanoacrylate. Eyelid bonding: See a doctor. Skin bonding: Soak in water and ease apart gently. Do not force apart.
  • IRRITANT

Name and address

  • Pacific World Ltd.,
  • 11 Waterloo Street,
  • Birmingham,
  • B2 5TB.

Net Contents

3g

Safety information

