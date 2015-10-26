By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dolce & Gabbana The One For Men Eau De Toilette Spray 50Ml

5(17)Write a review
image 1 of Dolce & Gabbana The One For Men Eau De Toilette Spray 50Ml
£ 45.00
£90.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Oriental, Woody, Floral, Fresh fragrance for men
  • Scent released in 2008
  • Eau de toilette spray.
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Aqua/Water, Parfum/Fragrance, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Propylene Glycol, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Methylparaben, Linalool, Limonene, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Citral, Farnesol, Citronellol, CI 15985/Yellow 6, CI 19140/Yellow 5, CI 60730/Ext. Violet 2, CI 14700/Red 4, CI 42090/Blue 1

Storage

Keep away from heat or flame.

Preparation and Usage

  • Caution - Flammable

Name and address

  • P&G Prestige Beaute,
  • London,
  • EC1A 4DD,
  • UK.

Return to

  • P&G Prestige Beaute,
  • London,
  • EC1A 4DD,
  • UK.

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

17 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Cheapest online

5 stars

I bought this for a christmas present so it hasn't been opened yet, however i was happy with the price, much cheaper than boots and other retail outlets. Fast delivery too.

slick anf easy

4 stars

Purchased a last minute present for my husband. Not only was the click & collect service really easy to use, but was ready the next day at a store of my choice. We were away, so I used the store locator to find a store near our hotel. The staff were great and attentive. Overall good experience, and to add to that, the item (aftershave) was alot cheaper that other places I had looked at. Thank you Tesco.

Excellent service and product

5 stars

Excellent service from Tesco. The delivery was quick and great value for money.

Fab aftershave

5 stars

Bought for a gift. Fast delivery to my local store. A1

Good service

5 stars

I ordered my product, easy to order, swift delievery, and easy to collect :)

Lovely smell

5 stars

Great smelling and the best price I found anywhere on the internet!

sexy smell

5 stars

tried other products but this one last the longest.

An excellent mild fragrance.

5 stars

This is my first time with D&G. And it feels great. It does stays for long.

Absolutely gorgeous

5 stars

We bought this for our son for Christmas who absolutely loves it.

Fantastic smelling

5 stars

Son had this on his christmas list so know he'll be delighted. Delivery was quick and easy.

1-10 of 17 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here