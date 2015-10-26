Dolce & Gabbana The One For Men Eau De Toilette Spray 50Ml

Cheapest online
I bought this for a christmas present so it hasn't been opened yet, however i was happy with the price, much cheaper than boots and other retail outlets. Fast delivery too.
slick anf easy
Purchased a last minute present for my husband. Not only was the click & collect service really easy to use, but was ready the next day at a store of my choice. We were away, so I used the store locator to find a store near our hotel. The staff were great and attentive. Overall good experience, and to add to that, the item (aftershave) was alot cheaper that other places I had looked at. Thank you Tesco.
Excellent service and product
Excellent service from Tesco. The delivery was quick and great value for money.
Fab aftershave
Bought for a gift. Fast delivery to my local store. A1
Good service
I ordered my product, easy to order, swift delievery, and easy to collect :)
Lovely smell
Great smelling and the best price I found anywhere on the internet!
sexy smell
tried other products but this one last the longest.
An excellent mild fragrance.
This is my first time with D&G. And it feels great. It does stays for long.
Absolutely gorgeous
We bought this for our son for Christmas who absolutely loves it.
Fantastic smelling
Son had this on his christmas list so know he'll be delighted. Delivery was quick and easy.