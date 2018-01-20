By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco A4 Punch Pockets 50 Pack

4.5(15)Write a review
Tesco A4 Punch Pockets 50 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.04/each

Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores

Good quality

5 stars

These are good quality and reasonable in price . Not flimsy like somevery similar products from other stores

As good as you will get

5 stars

Needed some replacement wallets, found them on Tesco, clicked, collected, job done. Life is too short.

Great buy!

5 stars

Really great value for money, plenty of pockets and they're nice and strong.

good quality reasonable price

3 stars

good quality for good price. i would definitely recommend to others.

Great

5 stars

I bought this one months ago good value Good quality

Stationery

5 stars

Just what I needed to sort out memorabilia which I have wanted to do for a long time. Perfect for old letters,newspaper cuttings and even old photos. Since I needed a great many the price was right too!

Good buy

4 stars

The items I bought arrived on time and we're packed well. The only thing was the so ks I revived were meant to be children's 7-9 and they could fit me. No worries got hm some new ones and kept them for me.

Simply stunning, the best ever

5 stars

Gosh, I don't know where I'd be without these. Quite literally a life changing product. We use them everyday and are freshly excited each morning that we wake up and get to use them again.

Great product as always from tesco!

4 stars

I am happy with my product and it definitely fits purpose! I always choose tesco as I know the standard will be high!

Nice and Cheap!

5 stars

Good quality for a good price! Ideal for college students, makes it super simple to organise your work!

