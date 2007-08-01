By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mam Clear Silicone Sooavailable in various coloursther

5(4)Write a review
Mam Clear Silicone Sooavailable in various coloursther
£ 5.00
£2.50/each

Product Description

  • Clear Silicone Soothers
  • Includes steriliser & travel box
  • BPA free
  • Features MAM's special soft silicone Silk teat®
  • International Children Medical Research Society
  • Scientific Panel of BAMED AG
  • www.icmrs.org
  • More MAM products for every step babies take on mambaby.com
  • BPA° Free
  • °BPA free: All MAM products are made from BPA free materials.
  • Scientifically Proven
  • Teamwork for maximum safety: Only after an OK from our Med-Experts is a MAM innovation ready for baby life.
  • Shield
  • Curved for maximum comfort
  • Skin-friendly thanks to big air holes and unique MAM dimples on the inside
  • Silk Teat®
  • Patented MAM innovation: silky soft & feels like skin
  • Orthodontically correct
  • Button
  • Quick & easy to grasp
  • For easy attachment of a soother clip
  • MAM Design
  • Symmetric shape, always fits perfectly in baby's mouth
  • Designed with dentists for a healthy dental development
  • 94% Acceptance*
  • MAM Silk Teat®: a silky skin-soft surface that babies like at once, because it feels familiar.
  • Our soothers are the result of unique MAM teamwork with paediatricians, dentists and orthodontists. Comfortable for babies, reassuring for parents: silky teat feeling, perfect fit and skin-friendly shape thanks to the special teat and shield design.
  • Proven effect: A market research confirms that 94% of babies accept the MAM Silk Teat* thanks to its silky skin-soft surface.
  • (*Market research 2010-2014, tested with 1.236 babies.)
  • Available in 3 sizes - Safety and comfort for every baby age.
  • 0-2 M+0+M, 6+M, 12+M
  • The MAM Principle
  • Parents are demanding. We at MAM are too. That's why, for over 35 years, we've been developing products along with experts from medicine, research & technology that are unique in function and design, support the individual development of every child and make everyday baby life easier.
  • More MAM Products
  • Babies and parents can relax: Thanks to the MAM Clip, the soother stays clean and within easy reach in the dynamics of everyday baby life. The smart clip design enables one handed use. And the colours and motives have been given special attention so that they match baby's favourite soother - for a stylish look.
  • The product meets the requirements of European Standard EN 1400.
  • Unique MAM design
  • Orthodontically correct
  • Steriliser & travel box
  • Silk teat
  • Steriliser box 48h sterile
  • Sterilise for 3 mins in microwave
  • Mother & Baby Awards 2007/8 Gold - award for excellence

Information

Produce of

Made in Hungary/Europe

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions for use:
  • Before first use boil in water for 5 minutes or sterilise.
  • Allow to stand for a further 5 minutes before giving it to baby.
  • During sterilisation a small amount of water may enter the teat. This can be expelled by squeezing the teat. This is ti ensure hygiene.
  • Clean before each use.
  • Do not use aggressive cleaning agents.
  • Never dip the teat in sweet substances or medication. This can cause tooth decay.
  • To ensure safety and hygiene replace the soother every 1-2 months.
  • Do not worry if the soother becomes lodged in the mouth.
  • It can not be swallowed and is designed to cope with such an event. Remove as gently as possible.
  • MAM recommend giving up soother usage at 3 years of age.
  • Steriliser box instructions for use:
  • Remove blue tamper-proof closure and any stickers from the box.
  • Wash soothers and box with mild soapy water and then rinse with clear water before use. This is to ensure hygiene.
  • When using the self-sterilising method. Please ensure the soother, box and microwave (including the waveguide-cover and turntable) are Completely Clean and free from dirt, food residue, fat or oil splashes. If not, this could lead to the product or box melting and the microwave sparking or the waveguide cover burning!)
  • First, hold box and fill to the mark with 25ml of water (Fig. A).
  • Next, place soother(s) in the box with the teat facing down (Fig. B).
  • Close box and heat in the microwave at 750 - 1000 watts.
  • Set the microwave timer according to the number of boxes being simultaneously sterilised.
  • Number of Double Boxes: 1, Recommended sterilising time in minutes: 3
  • Number of Double Boxes: 2, Recommended sterilising time in minutes: 5
  • Number of Double Boxes: 3, Recommended sterilising time in minutes: 6
  • Follow the user manual instructions of your microwave. Don't put the steriliser box at the center of the turntable. Don't leave your microwave unattended during sterilization process! Stop the microwaving process immediately if whole water is vaporised.
  • Allow to cool for at least 5 minutes.
  • Open microwave. Caution! The box, water and soothers may still be very hot after the 5 minute cooling period!
  • Open box and drain remaining water. Leave soothers to dry in slightly open box.
  • After microwave sterilisation, soothers kept in the closed box will remain sterile for a minimum of 48 hours.
  • Check the temperature of the soothers before use!
  • Improper water level, power level or time setting can damage the microwave, soothers and box and result in poor disinfection!
  • For use only with MAM soothers!
  • Keep steriliser-box away from children.
  • Steriliser Box 48h sterile
  • 750 - 1000 W
  • Sterilise for 3 mins in microwave.
  • Sterile for 48 hrs minimum.
  • Details enclosed.

Warnings

  • For your child's safety
  • WARNING!
  • INSPECT CAREFULLY BEFORE EACH USE. Pull the soother in all directions. Throw away at the first signs of damage or weakness.
  • Only use dedicated soother holders tested to EN 12586. Never attach other ribbons or cords to a soother, your child may be strangled by them.
  • Do not leave a soother in direct sunlight or near a source of heat or leave in sterilising solution for longer than recommended, as this may weaken the teat.

Name and address

  • MAM (UK) Ltd,
  • PO Box 271,
  • Teddington,
  • TW11 8FT.

Return to

  • For more information please contact:
  • MAM (UK) Ltd,
  • PO Box 271,
  • Teddington,
  • TW11 8FT.
  • Tel: 0208 943 8880
  • Fax: 0208 943 8881
  • mambaby.com

Lower age limit

6 Months

Safety information

View more safety information

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product!!

5 stars

I bought this the other day and I really cannot fault it. Lovely item for our little rainbows x

We love it

5 stars

I bought this for my rainbow baby and it’s perfect. It gets lots of attention as you can’t buy them in stores.

Great product

5 stars

Great for my little one on a night time, really good quality product.

Excellent Quality!

5 stars

These dummies are excellent quality, practically unbreakable, come in cute designs, and have a very handy little case to keep them in! They are well worth the money, I would highly recommend them.

