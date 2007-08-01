Mam Clear Silicone Sooavailable in various coloursther

Great product!!
I bought this the other day and I really cannot fault it. Lovely item for our little rainbows x
We love it
I bought this for my rainbow baby and it’s perfect. It gets lots of attention as you can’t buy them in stores.
Great product
Great for my little one on a night time, really good quality product.
Excellent Quality!
These dummies are excellent quality, practically unbreakable, come in cute designs, and have a very handy little case to keep them in! They are well worth the money, I would highly recommend them.