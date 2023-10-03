We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Otex Express 10Ml
image 1 of Otex Express 10Mlimage 2 of Otex Express 10Ml

Otex Express 10Ml

5(3)
Write a review

£6.00

£60.00/100ml

Otex Express 10Ml
An advanced, dual-action formula which actively breaks down hardened ear wax and gently liberates oxygen to help disperse it.
Otex is a Registered Trademark.
Dual action: Actively breaks down hardened wax and helps it disperseReduces Need for SyringingClinically ProvenActive Formula
Pack size: 10ML

Ingredients

Contains: Urea Hydrogen Peroxide, 8-Hydroxyquinoline, Glycerol

Net Contents

10ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions:Read the package leaflet before use.Tilt head, and gently squeeze up to 5 drops into ear- Leave for a few minutes and then wipe surplus with tissue- Wash hands after use- Repeat once or twice daily, if necessary, for approximately 3 to 4 days while symptoms clear.- Always replace cap after use and return bottle to carton. Discard 4 weeks after first opening- Do not use after the use by date shown on end flap of carton

View all Ear Drops, Mouth Ulcers & Cold Sore Relief

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here