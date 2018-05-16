Bazuka Sub Zero Warts And Verucca 50Ml

Product Description
- Sub-Zero
- Find out more about warts, verrucas and Bazuka products at: www.bazuka.co.uk
- Bazuka Sub-Zero is a 'freezing' wart and verruca removal device based on the cryotherapy method used by doctors.
- Bazuka Sub-Zero is an effective freezing device for removing common warts and verrucas in the convenience of your own home. It works by quickly freezing the wart or verruca, causing it to fall off, often within a couple of weeks or so of freezing, leaving normal skin underneath.
- This pack contains:
- A pressurised aerosol can containing the freezing agent which is a liquid mixture of dimethyl ether, propane and isobutane;
- 12 disposable foam applicators (sufficient for 12 freeze applications);
- A special safety cap / actuator;
- An instruction leaflet.
- Removes warts & verrucas
- Freezes with 1 application
- Fast to use, and effective
- Secure delivery system
- Sufficient for 12 applications
- With verrukill technology
- Based on the cryotherapy method used by doctors
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Abbreviated instructions: A single freeze is sometimes enough, although up to three repeat applications may be used two weeks apart for stubborn lesions such as some verrucas.
- Simple 3 stage freezing method (refer to information leaflet for full details)
- 1. Assemble device.
- 2. Use safety cap to 'charge' foam applicator with the freezing agent.
- 3. Gently apply freezer to wart or verruca - only for a matter of seconds.
Warnings
- Warnings & side effects:
- As with all freezing methods, this treatment is uncomfortable and sometimes painful. When the frozen area thaws, it may turn red, and the discomfort should fade quite quickly, disappearing completely after a few hours. If used incorrectly, excessive freezing can cause permanent injury such as scarring or even damage to nerves and tendons.
- Because this treatment can be painful, it is not suitable for everybody. If used on children, it must be operated by an adult.
- Do not use:
- On children under 4; if you are pregnant or breast-feeding; if you are diabetic; anywhere on or near your face, armpits, breasts, bottom or genital (sex) area; on birthmarks, moles, warts with hair growing from them, or any other spots; on skin areas that are sensitive, damaged, cut, grazed, diseased or itchy; or at the same time as any other wart or verruca treatment.
- Abbreviated precautions:
- If you are not sure whether this product is suitable for you, ask your doctor or pharmacist for advice; do not freeze your wart or verruca for longer or more frequently than recommended, because this may cause permanent injury; freeze individual warts and verrucas (not clusters); take special care when freezing warts on the back of the hands, or on top of feet and toes; never attempt to 'charge' freezer head without using safety cap; do not use after the expiry date printed on the base of the can and carton.
- Fire & explosion hazard:
- Pressurised aerosol contents extremely flammable; keep and use away from ignition sources (flames, cigarettes etc), temperatures above 50°C and direct sunlight, and do not pierce or burn container even when empty; keep in a cool place out of the reach and sight of children.
- Extremely inflammable
Name and address
- Sixtem Life Srl,
- Via Adige 34,
- 50019 Sesto F.no (FI),
- Italy.
Distributor address
- DDD Ltd,
- 94 Rickmansworth Road,
- Watford,
- Herts,
- WD18 7JJ,
- UK.
Return to
- www.bazuka.co.uk
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
50ml ℮
Safety information
