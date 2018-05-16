Nitty Gritty Detection Comb

Product Description
- NitFree comb.
- Free Combhead Lice And Nits
- Nitty Gritty Comb Uses State Of The Art
- Cutting Edge
- "I've lost count of the number of parents and teachers who tell me how brilliant the NitFree Comb is" Rebecca Abrams
- Any questions about head lice or our products?
- Please contact the three 'Nitty Gritty Mums': feedback@nittygritty.co.uk
- Nothing else works... quite like the award-winning, pesticide-free, one per family, lifetime guarantee, head louse-busting, never-rusting, no more nits, kind to kids, stainless steel, micro-spiral Nitty Gritty NitFree Comb!
- Groovy! 33 micro-spiral teeth get everything out... and those rounded tips won't scratch your scalp!
- How does it work?
- It's simple. And brilliant. The NitFree Comb's 33 round-tipped teeth go through your hair quickly and easily, and the 'micro-spiral' groove in each one gently removes anything that's attached to your hair... lice, nits and even unhatched 'live' louse eggs. The rounded tips won't scratch your scalp - and just one NitFree Comb is all you need to check and treat the whole family.
- Lifetime Guarantee
- Removes all head lice, nits and eggs!
- Needs no chemicals!
- Kind to kids
Manufactured in Argentina
Preparation and Usage
- Removes all head lice, nits, and eggs without pesticides... it's as quick and easy as:
- 1... Apply any hair conditioner to wet hair.
- 2... Part the hair into sections.
- 3... Comb through each section.
- Clear each section before you move on to the next. Before you begin, use a regular comb to remove any tangles. Combing dry hair is ineffective.
- Top tip: A 'recycled' toothbrush is ideal for cleaning the NitFree (suggested by a 'NutFree' Nitty Gritty customer!)
- Manufactured for:
- Oakwood Remedies,
- London,
- W11 4AT.
- Oakwood Remedies,
- London,
- W11 4AT.
- 020 7460 7096
- www.nittygritty.co.uk
1 x Comb
