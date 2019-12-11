By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pamapol Bigos Domowy 500G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Pamapol Bigos Domowy 500G
£ 1.59
£3.18/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Polish bigos with pork sausage, pork meat and mushrooms. Sterilized canned food.
  • Without mechanically separated meat
  • 20 years of experience
  • No preservatives
  • No MSG added
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Sour White Cabbage 47%, White Cabbage 15%, Onion, Smoked Pork and Beef Sausage 6.5% (Pork Meat, Beef, Pork Rinds, Potato Starch, Wheat Fibre, Semolina (contains Gluten)), Water, Pork Dewlap 4.6%, Pork Fat, Tomato Paste 2%, Pork Meat 1.6%, Sugar, Salt, Spices (including Juniper 0.1%), Prune, Dried Bolete 0.06%, Dried Vegetables in varying proportions (Carrot, Onion, Parsnip, Celery Leaves, Garlic, Parsley Tops, Pepper, Tomato), Soy Protein Hydrolysate, Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • The Manufacturer uses also the following: Gluten, Soya, Milk with Lactose, Celery, Eggs, Mustard Seeds, Sulphur Dioxide, Sulphites

Storage

Store at room temperature. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.Best before: date on the lid.

Produce of

Product of Poland

Name and address

  • Pamapol S.A.,
  • ul. Wieluńska 2,
  • 97-438 Rusiec.

Return to

  • www.pamapol.pl

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 385 kJ/93 kcal
Fat 7,1 g
Including Saturated Fatty Acids2,7 g
Carbohydrate 5,8 g
Of which Sugars 2,2 g
Protein 2,6 g
Salt 2,1 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Pamapol Golabki W Sosie Pomidorowym 500G

£ 1.59
£3.18/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here