Deep Freeze Cold Gel 100G

  • Racemic Menthol.
  • Deep Freeze Cold Gel 2% w/w cools the skin bringing about pain relief.
  • Deep Freeze Cold Gel is suitable for the relief of pain in muscles, tendons and joints and can be used to treat minor sporting injuries.
  • Deep Freeze Cold Gel is a pain relieving Cold Gel. Its cooling penetrating action relives pain in muscles, tendons and joints.
  • Deep Freeze Cold Gel combines the principle of cold treatment with the benefits of gentle muscle massage.
  • Effective pain relieving gel
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Active Ingredient: Racemic Menthol 2% w/w, Also contains: Isopropyl Alcohol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine (85%), Methyl Hydroxybenzoate E218, Propyl Hydroxybenzoate E216, Patent Blue V E131, Purified Water

Storage

Store below 25°C

Preparation and Usage

  • Please follow the instructions on the enclosed leaflet.
  • Directions for use
  • Adults (including the elderly) and children over 5 years.
  • Gently massage Deep Freeze Cold gel into the affected area 3-4 times daily and wash hands immediately after use.
  • Deep Freeze Cold Gel should be applied to the affected area and massaged gently until completely absorbed into the skin.

Warnings

  • Caution: Please read the enclosed leaflet for warnings and precautions for use.
  • Do not use if you are allergic to any of the ingredients or on inflamed or broken skin. Do not use on children under 5 years.
  • Keep all medicines out of the sight and reach of children.
  • Do not use after the expiry date shown on the tube and carton. For external use only.

Name and address

  • Manufacturer and Marketing Authorisation Holder,
  • The Mentholatum Co. Ltd.,
  • East Kilbride,
  • G74 5PE,
  • Scotland,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

5 Years

Net Contents

100g ℮

Caution: Please read the enclosed leaflet for warnings and precautions for use. Do not use if you are allergic to any of the ingredients or on inflamed or broken skin. Do not use on children under 5 years. Keep all medicines out of the sight and reach of children. Do not use after the expiry date shown on the tube and carton. For external use only.

I FIND THIS IS THE ONLY GEL THAT HELPS MY VERY PAI

5 stars

I FIND THIS IS THE ONLY GEL THAT HELPS MY VERY PAINFUL KNEES, I HAVE BEEN USING IT FOR QUITE A FEW YEARS, AND IT NEVER FAILS.

Good product but string odour.

4 stars

Tried Deep Freeze pain relief cold gel on muscular pain in neck / shoulder. It cooled area quickly and did feel pain eased but would only use it in evening or before bed as it has a strong menthol smell. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works for me!!

4 stars

At times I suffer from neck pain and I tried some Deep Freeze gel on my neck area to see if it would help. The clear blue gel has a medicated menthol but pleasant smell not overpowering. It feels cool when applied to my skin and the increasing cooling sensation relieves the pain and discomfort in my neck and takes my mind of it. I definitely found it beneficial and I preferred using this instead of taking painkiller tablets. Deep Freeze works for me, I was glad that I tried it and I'll be purchasing it in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great cooling gel on injuries

5 stars

My son regularly plays football and picks up injuries .This item was a welcome relief when he had an ankle injury .He got immediate relief when the gel was applied to the injury .It was like applying ice to the spot .The gel worked rapidly and provided effective soothing relief . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant relief

5 stars

Have been using Deep freeze pain relief on my elbow pain and have noticed a huge difference in my pain relief. I rub in a small amount every evening and would definitely recommend using this for any aches and pains. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Awesome pain relief

5 stars

I’ve always used deep heat so trying deep freeze was good to try something new - as a gardener I get lots of aches and pains the great thing with this is instant relief without the strong aroma!! Works fast directly where needed and is spot on, just like deep heat but cold! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Instant relief !!

5 stars

So glad I was recommended this product . I’ve had on going problems with my knee and have used every product on the market ...wish I had of bought this first ... would’ve saved myself a small fortune !! Unlike deep heat etc .. this cools the area and gets right to the problem instantly. It dries quickly and no distinctive smell. Will be stocking up on this [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cooling effect

3 stars

I used this around my shoulder since I have a shoulder impingement which has caused tension in the surrounding muscles. It did cool the area quickly and gives a tingly feeling which detracted from pain in the short term. It works a bit like an ice-pack, except you can move around. However, I noticed after a few days that the skin in that area had become quite dry and there were visible blood vessels at the surface, probably caused by the evaporation of the product. I stopped using it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Helped to relieve the pain

4 stars

I was sent the deep freeze to sample. I used it on my achilles tendons which were both quite painful. The deep freeze cooled the effected areas down and gave me some relief. It is easy to apply and you do not need to use a generous amount which means that it can last for a longer period of time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good sto

4 stars

Started using this as I have Planter fasciitis, and I suffer after I have been down the gym. I find it soothes my pain on my feet instantly. Makes it easier to walk comfortably. I would recommend this after muscle strain from workouts. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

