Prestone Antifreeze & Coolant 1 Litre

We couldn't get the lid off so have no idea if it was any good!
Can be mixed with any antifreeze!
I hadn't heard of Prestone's before but checks online have assured me this is a safe product to use to top up your radiator whatever is already in your cooling system.
Great product at a great price.
Was looking for antifreeze for my daughters fiat 500 at a reasonable price and this did the job.
Great item
I hove bought this item few weeks ago,very happy with this product
Good product
I brought this as my heater in my car was no longer working, and with adding this all is right with my car again. Thanks
Does the job, no issues
Was very concious of ensuring i got the right coolant for my car. Delighted to say no issues and at a great price. Recommended!
Great product for a great price
I needed to refill my anti-freeze fluid in my car so luckily I found it in Tesco. It was the cheapest and easiest way for me as I paid for it online, collected it within 2-3 days at the closest store and refilled the fluid without the need of visiting any garage. Thank you Tesco, Happy Customer
great product
I bought this item a fortnight ago and and very happy with the great price and promp delivery. Thank you.
Great Product
This product is compatible with all other types of antifreeze and coolants and there is no need to match what is already used in the car's cooling system. Most other products are not compatible and cannot be mixed.
good value
This was the first time I had purchased this product and I am pleased with it. Although the temperature has not been very low since I put it in engine I am confident that it will do the job and stop my engine freezing.