Prestone Antifreeze & Coolant 1 Litre

Prestone Antifreeze & Coolant 1 Litre
£ 6.00
£6.00/litre

Product Description

  • Prevent your engine from freezing, overheating & boiling over
  • Compatible with anti-freeze or coolants to help project engine metals
  • 1L Silicate & phosphate-free formula for inhibition & corrosion prevention
  • Prestone's Antifreeze/Coolant is specially formulated to help prevent freeze-ups, overheating and boil overs. The ready-to-use formula is compatible with any antifreeze/coolant and helps protect aluminium and all other engine metals. The formula is both silicate and phosphate free for long-lasting inhibition and corrosion protection. Prestone create products that are suitable for all vehicle makes and all models.
  • Compatible with any antifreeze/ coolant
  • For use in all makes and models
  • Balanced protection against temperature extremes and rust corrosion
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

We couldn't get the lid off so have no idea if it

1 stars

We couldn't get the lid off so have no idea if it was any good!

Can be mixed with any antifreeze!

5 stars

I hadn't heard of Prestone's before but checks online have assured me this is a safe product to use to top up your radiator whatever is already in your cooling system.

Great product at a great price.

5 stars

Was looking for antifreeze for my daughters fiat 500 at a reasonable price and this did the job.

Great item

5 stars

I hove bought this item few weeks ago,very happy with this product

Good product

5 stars

I brought this as my heater in my car was no longer working, and with adding this all is right with my car again. Thanks

Does the job, no issues

5 stars

Was very concious of ensuring i got the right coolant for my car. Delighted to say no issues and at a great price. Recommended!

Great product for a great price

5 stars

I needed to refill my anti-freeze fluid in my car so luckily I found it in Tesco. It was the cheapest and easiest way for me as I paid for it online, collected it within 2-3 days at the closest store and refilled the fluid without the need of visiting any garage. Thank you Tesco, Happy Customer

great product

5 stars

I bought this item a fortnight ago and and very happy with the great price and promp delivery. Thank you.

Great Product

5 stars

This product is compatible with all other types of antifreeze and coolants and there is no need to match what is already used in the car's cooling system. Most other products are not compatible and cannot be mixed.

good value

5 stars

This was the first time I had purchased this product and I am pleased with it. Although the temperature has not been very low since I put it in engine I am confident that it will do the job and stop my engine freezing.

