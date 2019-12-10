By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oyster Bay Pinot Noir 75Cl

Write a review
Oyster Bay Pinot Noir 75Cl
Product Description

  • Pinot Noir - Red New Zealand Wine
  • Founding Member of Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand.
  • Oyster Bay captures the special character of New Zealand's cool climate viticulture... elegant, assertive wines with glorious fruit flavours.
  • Wine of Marlborough, New Zealand
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites and Egg

Tasting Notes

  • Perfumed cherry and spice notes with rich plum and a seductive silky finish.

Region of Origin

Marlborough

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.75

ABV

13.0% vol

Producer

Oyster Bay Wines New Zealand Ltd.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Michael Ivicevich

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Noir

Vinification Details

  • Fruit is picked from select vineyards to provide blending components for more complexity. After pre-fermentation maceration, grape must is inoculated with yeast cultures. The open ferment is hand plunged multiple times a day and a portion of run off completes fermentation in French oak barriques. After maceration, the wine is pressed off for malolactic fermentation. The wine is then matured for one year and racked prior to final blending. This technique enhances the wine, adding subtlety and vibrancy.

History

  • The philosophy of Oyster Bay is to produce fine, distinctly regional Super Premium wines that are elegant and assertive, with glorious fruit flavours. Oyster Bay produces wines from the renowned regions of Marlborough and Hawke's Bay.

Regional Information

  • The Marlborough region, nestled at the tip of New Zealand's South Island, enjoys an extended growing season that helps us to create our extraordinary cool climate Pinot Noir. From the first planting in 1973, Marlborough has matured to produce some of New Zealand's best Pinot Noir. The combination of warm sunny days and cool nights make Marlborough's climate ideal for growing the famously temperamental grape.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of New Zealand

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Oyster Bay Wines New Zealand Ltd,
  • 594 State Highway 63,
  • Renwick,
  • Marlborough 7204,
  • New Zealand.

Importer address

  • Delegat Europe Limited,
  • London,
  • EC4A 1LT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Delegat Europe Limited,
  • London,
  • EC4A 1LT,
  • UK.
  • www.oysterbaywines.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

18 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

No headache, after trying so many this is the best

5 stars

dissappointed that is not available on line anymore

One of my favourites

5 stars

Since buying a mixed case from Oyster Bay where this was one of the wines I have on on to buy several cases just of this wine. It is superb

Very Average

3 stars

Purchased this for somebody else but added a bottle for myself, as with so many cheaper NZ Pinot Noirs (and I'm fed up saying it) they lack ripe fruit, this just about qualifies for average in it's class, but I would not buy again whatever the price, it is pointless when there is so much better out there. I've said it before if you want Pinot that tastes like Pinot and is has ripe fruit the Chilean wines are in the main the route to take, all that I have tried have at least tasted of ripe Pinot even if not great wines, remember this is a very difficult grape to grow and turn into decent wine and that is why the good stuff demands a premium.

Burgundy no. Pure pinot yes!

5 stars

Fruity and smooth on the palate with classic violets on the nose, this is a modern New Zealand pinot. There are better examples available such as Domaine Road, but when on offer at around 8 pounds this is a reasonable buy. Other reviewers have felt it isn't as good as a burgundy, but I've tasted a fair number at 10-15 euros, as I live in France, and have yet to find something better. I love the purity of the fruit, its delicacy. Would I order it again - I've had 3 mixed half dozens so far at 25% off or so so probably yes. But not at full price.

Good value for money

4 stars

This is a nice light Pinot, not as intense as some I have tried, but still very enjoyable. This wine has a nice fruity flavour and would go well with meat or fish, not curry. Pricewise it cannot be beaten and I would certainly buy it again.

good Pinot Noir

3 stars

As an every day pinot noir this is ok. It is not as rich and fruity as the Central Otago Tesco Finest which I prefer and is often a similar price. It lacks the complexity of good Burgundy and it probably won't keep for long. If you like your Pinot Noir lighter on the palate then this is for you.

Disappointed!

1 stars

I simply love a good Pinot Noir and this is not one of them. Over the years we have tried several vintages of this but remain disappointed!

Best white out there

5 stars

This is currently a huge favorite amongst my peers.

Very poor Pinot Noir

1 stars

At the time of writing this is £10.99 and this is quite frankly daylight robbery! I ordered this when it was on offer and I'm still very disappointed. It has a very strange, tart aftertaste that is hard to describe. I've had even cheaper PN's in the past and they have all been smoother, if a little thin at times but good,cheap ones are hard to come by so you accept that. I've left it to breathe in the glass for a few hours and also decanted it and had it 24 hrs later, it makes no difference at all. I thought the first bottle was off but the others have all been the same. If I'd have bought this at full price I'd have sent it back. I still have a bottle left and it'll probably be poured down the sink, it's not worth using in cooking either.

Not bad.

4 stars

I wouldn't pay full price for it , luckily it's often on offer. I have bought for as low as £5.25.

1-10 of 18 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

