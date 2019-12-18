Oilatum Junior Bath Additive 150Ml

Product Description
- Junior Bath Additive
- Light liquid paraffin
- Soothing bath treatment for eczema and dry skin conditions
- Rehydrates and protects
- Oilatum Junior Bath Additive is a treatment for your child's eczema or related dry skin conditions. This wash works by forming a protective film on the skin surface to reduce moisture loss and help hydrate, soothe and soften the skin.
- Using Oilatum Junior Bath Additive can help to protect your child's skin to prevent future dryness with regular use at bath time.
- This wash works for more than just the affected areas, and is an effective cleanser for the whole body, cleansing the skin without the need for soap.
- Both fragrance-free and soap-free, our product is suitable for babies and children.
- To use, in the bath for babies: Add ½ to 2 capfuls to a small bath of water. Apply gently over the whole body. Pat dry gently.
- In the bath for children: add 1 to 3 capfuls to a 20cm bath of water. Soak for 10-20 minutes and then pat dry gently.
- Oilatum Junior Bath Additive is a medicine for eczema and related dry skin conditions. Contains light liquid paraffin. Always read the label.
- Pack size: 150ml
Information
Ingredients
Active Ingredients: Light liquid Paraffin 63.4% w/w, Other ingredients: Acetylated Lanolin Alcohols, Isopropyl Palmitate, Polyethylene Glycol 400 Dilaurate, Macrogol Ester
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- Always use with water.
Warnings
- Warnings
- Take care against slipping in the bath. Avoid contact with eyes. Do not use if allergic to any of the ingredients listed.
- Reporting of side effects
- If you get any side effects e.g. rash, skin irritation, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse. This includes any possible side effects not listed on this carton. You can also report side effects directly via the Yellow Card Scheme at: www.mhra.gov.uk/yellowcard. By reporting side effects you can help provide more information on the safety of this medicine.
- Use this medicine only on your skin.
- KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
Name and address
- Marketing Authorisation Holder:
- Stiefel,
- 980 Great West Road,
- Brentford,
- Middlesex,
- TW8 9GS,
Return to
Net Contents
150ml
Safety information
Using Product Information
