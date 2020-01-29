Oilatum Junior Cream 150G

Product Description
- Junior Cream
- Soothes away the discomfort of children's itchy dry skin conditions
- Rehydrates & protects, Suitable for eczema
- For best results use with Oilatum Junior Bath Formula
- Oilatum Junior Cream has been designed to treat eczema and related dry skin conditions, in children and babies. This rich moisturising cream forms a protective film to moisturise, soothe and soften your child's skin.
- Oilatum Junior Cream supports the skin's moisture barrier and improves skin hydration. Our moisturising cream effectively relieves your child's itchy dry skin(1). Oilatum Junior Cream is fragrance-free and suitable for both babies and children.
- To use, apply Oilatum Junior Cream to the affected area. Use as often as required. Especially effective if applied after washing, to counteract the loss of essential oils from the skin.
- Oilatum Junior Cream is a medicine for eczema and related dry skin conditions. Always read the label.
- (1)study conducted in adults with dry, itchy skin.
- Oilatum Junior Cream is specially developed for the treatment of eczema and related dry skin conditions
- Starts soothing immediately
- Suitable for babies
- 88% of mums agree Oilatum Junior Cream effectively moisturised their child's dry skin
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Active Ingredients: Light Liquid Paraffin 6.0% w/w, White Soft Paraffin 15.0% w/w, Other Ingredients: Macrogol 1000 Monostearate, Cetostearyl Alcohol*, Glycerol, Potassium Sorbate*, Benzyl Alcohol, Citric Acid Monohydrate, Povidone, Purified Water, *May cause local skin reactions (e.g. contact dermatitis)
Storage
Store below 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- Apply to the affected area. Use as often as required or as directed by your pharmacist or doctor. Oilatum Junior Cream is especially effective if applied immediately after washing, to counteract the loss of essential oils from the skin. Oilatum Junior Cream is suitable for children and babies.
Warnings
- Warnings
- Avoid using the product if you are sensitive to any of the ingredients.
- If an adult uses this product whilst breast-feeding, wash all traces prior to feeding.
- Reporting of side effectsy possible side effects not listed on this carton. You can also report side effects directly via the Yellow Card Scheme at: www.mhra.gov.uk/y
- If you get any side effects, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse. This includes anellowcard.
- By reporting side effects you can help provide more information on the safety of this medicine.
- Use this medicine only on your skin.
- KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
- Do not use the product after the expiry date.
Name and address
- Stiefel Laboratories (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Finisklin Business Park,
- Sligo,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Stiefel,
- 980 Great West Road,
- Brentford,
- Middlesex,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
- Stiefel Laboratories (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Finisklin Business Park,
- Sligo,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
150g
Safety information
Warnings Avoid using the product if you are sensitive to any of the ingredients. If an adult uses this product whilst breast-feeding, wash all traces prior to feeding. Reporting of side effectsy possible side effects not listed on this carton. You can also report side effects directly via the Yellow Card Scheme at: www.mhra.gov.uk/y If you get any side effects, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse. This includes anellowcard. By reporting side effects you can help provide more information on the safety of this medicine. Use this medicine only on your skin. KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN. Do not use the product after the expiry date.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020