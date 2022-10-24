Coole Swan Cream Liqueur 700Ml

I usually have to order it from Ireland so it is g
I usually have to order it from Ireland so it is good to be able to order it locally. It is a very smooth drink, not too sweet and very morish
To expensive,
Nothing special for the price, would rather have two bottles of baileys,
Tastes amazing!
Absolutely lovely taste! Really enjoyed making some amazing cocktails with it! Yummy.
Over priced
wow this is very much overpriced for a 16% drink its not very big either I think you need to look at the cost of this