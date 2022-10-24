We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Coole Swan Cream Liqueur 700Ml

4.2(4)Write a review
Coole Swan Cream Liqueur 700Ml
£26.00
£37.15/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Coole Swan Cream Liqueur 700Ml
  • Awards:
  • World's best liqueur and double gold - San Francisco world spirits competition 2009
  • Special Merit Award, Bord Bia, Irish Food & Drink Awards 2007
  • 5 Star Supreme Rating - BevX.com
  • 5 Star Highest Recommendation - Paul Pacult, Spirit Journal 2008
  • Great Taste Awards 2008 - Gold & Top Award Winner
  • Wine enthusiast magazine- 96-100 classic/highest recommendation wine enthusiast, April 2009
  • Or Médaille Sélections Mondiales des Spiritueux Canada 2013
  • Irish whiskey Awards - First in Class 2014 / 2015
  • World Liqueur Awards - Gold 2020
  • Australian International Spirits Competition - Gold 2020
  • Coole Swan is the only Irish Cream Liqueur that combines Single Malt Irish Whiskey, Belgian White Chocolate and Fresh Irish Cream to deliver a distinctive, fresh, smooth, velvety, long-lasting and creamy taste experience that lingers for you to savour and enjoy.
  • The smooth, fresh taste of Coole Swan commands attention. It is really no surprise that it is a multi-award-winning Irish Cream Liqueur.
  • Sustainability:
  • The environment is important to us here at Coole Swan and we are committed to sustainability. That is why the Coole Swan bottle is fully recyclable (Just Remember to place in the clear glass recycling bin)
  • Alternatively, you can use your empty Coole Swan bottle to make a lamp; candle holder; a glass; a jar
  • Not Suitable for persons with Dairy Allergies or Vegans
  • Beautifully chilled
  • Coole Swan contains Dairy Cream and Alcohol (16%)
  • Coole Swan is 90kcal per 30ml serving
  • Coole Swan is free from Artificial flavourings, colourings, and gluten. Also, it is suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 700ML

Information

Ingredients

Irish Single Malt Irish Whiskey, White Belgian Chocolate, Irish Cream, Vanilla, Cocoa Sugar, Casein

Tasting Notes

  • Nose - Gentle, fresh cream carries top notes of rich cocoa and vanilla. This is abruptly infiltrated with the spicy, nutty, sweet tones of the Single Malt Irish whiskey. Palate - The initial impact of cold, fresh, creamy white chocolate slowly melts in the mouth followed by a luxuriously smooth warm glow of Irish Whiskey. No lingering aftertaste or cloying sweetness. Instead you experience a slow, clean, warm, and long-lasting finish. Colour - A natural pure white colour with an elegant hue from the cocoa and genuine Belgian White Chocolate. Finish - This drink swirls evenly in the glass and finishes with long legs of cream as a clear demonstration of its quality

ABV

16% vol

Country

Ireland

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best stored in a fridge or at a room temperature of 15 degrees Celsius or less.Once opened and stored at the correct temperature, Coole Swan lasts for 6 months

Produce of

Coole Swan is a product of Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve Coole Swan neat or over ice, but always chilled.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Terra Spirits & Liqueurs,
  • Institute Road,
  • Bailieborough,
  • County Cavan,
  • A82 H0X8.

Return to

  • The Scion Spirits Company,
  • Otterisland,
  • Tatestown,
  • Navan,
  • Co. Meath,
  • C15Y738.

Net Contents

700ml ℮

View all Tequila, Liqueurs & Aperitifs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

I usually have to order it from Ireland so it is g

5 stars

I usually have to order it from Ireland so it is good to be able to order it locally. It is a very smooth drink, not too sweet and very morish

To expensive,

4 stars

Nothing special for the price, would rather have two bottles of baileys,

Tastes amazing!

5 stars

Absolutely lovely taste! Really enjoyed making some amazing cocktails with it! Yummy.

Over priced

3 stars

wow this is very much overpriced for a 16% drink its not very big either I think you need to look at the cost of this

