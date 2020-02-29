Tesco Vegetable Gravy Granules 200G

Palm Oil
Was going to buy then I saw palm oil!
Tastier than the beef gravy!
Love this gravy. First tried it since daughter became vegetarian and the whole family loves it. Even better now she's become vegan. Everyone prefers it to beef gravy, really tasty on a roast dinner!
Constant no stock frustrating
Quality is good. Supply is rubbish. I came into the store on 4 or 5 occasions and it was out of stock. By chance I noticed the same product in Morrisons so bought 3. It will be a while before I need any more! Even more frustrating when the label on the shelf says it will be in and it isn't there!!!
Palm oil
Why do these all contain palm oil as the largest ingredient? I stopped using them because of that