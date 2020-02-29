By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Vegetable Gravy Granules 200G

3(4)Write a review
Tesco Vegetable Gravy Granules 200G
£ 0.70
£0.35/100g
75ml of gravy
  • Energy101kJ 24kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.6g
    2%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 134kJ / 32kcal

Product Description

  • Vegetable gravy granules.
  • THICK & VERSATILE Tesco Vegetable Gravy Granules Specially made for savoury sweet flavour and silky texture Add to casseroles or stews to thicken and add rich flavour.
  • THICK & VERSATILE Specially made for savoury sweet flavour and silky texture Add to casseroles or stews to thicken and add rich flavour.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Salt, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Flavourings (contain Barley, Celery, Soya, Wheat), Maltodextrin, Sugar, Dried Onion (2.5%), Colour (Plain Caramel), Dried Parsley, Dried Sage, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Add 4 heaped teaspoons (20g) of gravy granules into a measuring jug. Stir with 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water until smooth. This may take up to one minute. For a thicker gravy simply add more granules.

Number of uses

40 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy134kJ / 32kcal101kJ / 24kcal
Fat2.1g1.6g
Saturates1.2g0.9g
Carbohydrate3.1g2.3g
Sugars0.3g0.3g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein0.1g0.1g
Salt0.8g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Palm Oil

1 stars

Was going to buy then I saw palm oil!

Tastier than the beef gravy!

5 stars

Love this gravy. First tried it since daughter became vegetarian and the whole family loves it. Even better now she's become vegan. Everyone prefers it to beef gravy, really tasty on a roast dinner!

Constant no stock frustrating

3 stars

Quality is good. Supply is rubbish. I came into the store on 4 or 5 occasions and it was out of stock. By chance I noticed the same product in Morrisons so bought 3. It will be a while before I need any more! Even more frustrating when the label on the shelf says it will be in and it isn't there!!!

Palm oil

3 stars

Why do these all contain palm oil as the largest ingredient? I stopped using them because of that

