Tesco Reduced Salt Gravy Granules 200G

Really awful, so thin, will not thicken up, tried four times!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 138kJ / 33kcal
INGREDIENTS: Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Maltodextrin, Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings (contains Wheat), Onion Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produced in the U.K.
Add 4 heaped teaspoons(20g) of gravy granules into a measuring jug. Stir with 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water until smooth. This may take up to one minute. For a thicker gravy simply add more granules.
40 Servings
200g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|138kJ / 33kcal
|104kJ / 25kcal
|Fat
|2.1g
|1.6g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|3.4g
|2.6g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Protein
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions.
|-
|-
