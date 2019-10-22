By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Reduced Salt Gravy Granules 200G

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Reduced Salt Gravy Granules 200G
£ 0.70
£0.35/100g
75ml of gravy
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 138kJ / 33kcal

Product Description

  • Reduced Salt For Beef Gravy Granules
  • RICH & SMOOTH Specially made for meaty flavour and silky texture
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Maltodextrin, Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings (contains Wheat), Onion Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Add 4 heaped teaspoons(20g) of gravy granules into a measuring jug. Stir with 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water until smooth. This may take up to one minute. For a thicker gravy simply add more granules.

Number of uses

40 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy138kJ / 33kcal104kJ / 25kcal
Fat2.1g1.6g
Saturates1.2g0.9g
Carbohydrate3.4g2.6g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein0.1g0.1g
Salt0.6g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Really awful, so thin, will not thicken up, tried

1 stars

Really awful, so thin, will not thicken up, tried four times!

