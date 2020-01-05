By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Gravy Granules For Chicken 200G

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Gravy Granules For Chicken 200G
£ 0.70
£0.35/100g
75ml of gravy
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 134kJ / 32kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken flavour gravy granules.
  • RICH & SMOOTH Specially made for roasted flavour and silky texture
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Salt, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Flavourings (contains Wheat), Maltodextrin, Colour (Plain Caramel), Onion Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Sage, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Add 4 heaped teaspoons (20g) of gravy granules into a measuring jug. Stir with 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water until smooth. This may take up to one minute. For a thicker gravy simply add more granules.

Number of uses

40 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml75ml of gravy
Energy134kJ / 32kcal101kJ / 24kcal
Fat2.1g1.5g
Saturates1.2g0.9g
Carbohydrate3.2g2.4g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.1g0.0g
Protein0.2g0.1g
Salt0.8g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

This item has wheat and barley in it and therefore

1 stars

This item has wheat and barley in it and therefore not suitable for coeliacs and people who are gluten intolerant

Work well, but may want to mix flavours

4 stars

Work as well as other makes. However I don't like these on their own they are a bit insipid, so always buy one beef and one chicken and one veg, mix them up and repot. Worth four stars for convenience and ease to make without going lumpy, taste is personal.

Fantastic - chicken flavour gravy that's actually

5 stars

Fantastic - chicken flavour gravy that's actually vegan - check the ingredients, no meat or dairy. Love finding 'accidentally vegan' products. You need to label it though Tesco and have it come up in the search as vegan.

As good as branded one

5 stars

Can’t tell the difference from a well known make. Perfectly good

