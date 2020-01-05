Tesco Gravy Granules For Chicken 200G

This item has wheat and barley in it and therefore
This item has wheat and barley in it and therefore not suitable for coeliacs and people who are gluten intolerant
Work well, but may want to mix flavours
Work as well as other makes. However I don't like these on their own they are a bit insipid, so always buy one beef and one chicken and one veg, mix them up and repot. Worth four stars for convenience and ease to make without going lumpy, taste is personal.
Fantastic - chicken flavour gravy that's actually vegan - check the ingredients, no meat or dairy. Love finding 'accidentally vegan' products. You need to label it though Tesco and have it come up in the search as vegan.
As good as branded one
Can’t tell the difference from a well known make. Perfectly good