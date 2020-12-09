We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Scholl Verruca Removal Plasters Foot Care
image 1 of Scholl Verruca Removal Plasters Foot Careimage 2 of Scholl Verruca Removal Plasters Foot Care

Scholl Verruca Removal Plasters Foot Care

3(2)
Write a review

£5.50

£5.50/each

Double Clubcard Points on Selected Healthcare Products. Clubcard / App required, offer is valid for delivery from 15/11/23 until 05/12/23 Subject to availability.

Scholl Verruca Removal Plasters Foot Care
Scholl Verruca Removal System 40% w/w Medicated Plasters is for the treatment of verrucas or warts. The medicated disc contains the active ingredient which acts on the verruca, while the cover plaster is to protect the are of treatment.Salicylic Acid
For the effective treatment of verrucas and wartsImmediate pain and pressure reliefTargeted Medicated Action for Effective Removal

Ingredients

Active Ingredient: Salicylic Acid 40% w/w, Also contains: Polyvinyl Alkyl Ether Adhesives, Titanium Dioxide, Liquid Paraffin, 4, 4' - Thiobis (2-Tert-Butyl-5-Methylphenol), Red Iron Oxide, Black Iron Oxide

Preparation and Usage

DirectionsAdults and Children aged 16 years and overFor external use only.For best results wash and dry feet before use. Apply medicated disc on wart for 48 hours and repeat treatment.Do not continue for more than 12 weeks, except under medical advice.Do not use in children under 16 years, except following a doctor's recommendation.Do not exceed the stated dose.Read the enclosed leaflet before use.

Lower age limit

16 Years

View all Footcare

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here