Scholl Verruca Removal Plasters Foot Care

Scholl Verruca Removal System 40% w/w Medicated Plasters is for the treatment of verrucas or warts. The medicated disc contains the active ingredient which acts on the verruca, while the cover plaster is to protect the are of treatment. Salicylic Acid

For the effective treatment of verrucas and warts Immediate pain and pressure relief Targeted Medicated Action for Effective Removal

Ingredients

Active Ingredient: Salicylic Acid 40% w/w, Also contains: Polyvinyl Alkyl Ether Adhesives, Titanium Dioxide, Liquid Paraffin, 4, 4' - Thiobis (2-Tert-Butyl-5-Methylphenol), Red Iron Oxide, Black Iron Oxide

Preparation and Usage

Directions Adults and Children aged 16 years and over For external use only. For best results wash and dry feet before use. Apply medicated disc on wart for 48 hours and repeat treatment. Do not continue for more than 12 weeks, except under medical advice. Do not use in children under 16 years, except following a doctor's recommendation. Do not exceed the stated dose. Read the enclosed leaflet before use.

Lower age limit

16 Years