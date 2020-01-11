Tesco Beef Gravy Granules 200G

Amazing quality and great food 🥘
Not for me.
makes nice thick gravy but it has a bland flavour. Much prefer bisto.
Brilliant
Brilliant quality, used it for my families meal and they all loved it
Better than you would think it would be. Does a lo
Better than you would think it would be. Does a lovely rich meaty gravy! Would recommend.
DO NOT USE PALM OIL
WHY USE PALM OIL, NOT NECESSARY.
I wouldnt swap!!!
I got so fed up with the other brand that I bought it just would not thicken and I love fairley thick meaty gravy!! This one is what I was looking for I dont have to use a full tub and it tastes brilliant....cheaper aswell...Brilliant on pie and mash!! what more could I ask for....must be good my daughter uses it now..lol
Ruined my meal
I was no impressed with this gravy. The granules are quite large and they don't dissolve easily or quickly. Once they have dissolved, the gravy has soaked up all the water and you need to re-add water and then mix and pour extremely quickly. Once poured over the food, the gravy is soaked up and the gravy disappears in the food. Also, the taste is not very appetising either. Went straight in the bin.