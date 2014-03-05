Haliborange Multi Vitamins Calcium & Iron Chews 30S
Product Description
- 30 Kids Vitamins, Calcium & Iron orange flavour chewable tablets with sugar and sweetener
- Food Supplement
- UK's No. 1 trusted by parents kids vitamins brand†
- † Based on 52 w/e sales data 4.11.17
- We all want our little ones to shine in life! Haliborange® Chewable Multivitamins are a tasty way for your child to get some important vitamins and minerals they need every day.
- Multivitamins
- Vitamins and minerals for bones, teeth & everyday support
- Vitamin A
- Supports normal vision
- Vitamin C
- Supports the immune system
- Calcium & Vitamin D
- Essential for normal bone growth & development of bones in children
- Contributes to normal muscle function
- Calcium maintains normal teeth
- Iron
- Supports cognitive function.
- Normal formation of red blood cells and haemoglobin.
- Reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- UK Dept. of Health recommends that all children aged 6 months to 5 years are given a supplement that contains Vitamins A, C & D. (Source: nhs.uk).
- Everyday health
- Vitamin D & calcium: supports normal growth & development of bones in children
- Iron: supports normal cognitive function
- Delicious orange flavour
- Free from artificial colours or flavours
Information
Ingredients
Calcium Carbonate Prep. (Calcium Carbonate, Maltodextrin), Sugar (Sucrose, Maltodextrin), Vitamin C Prep. (Ascorbic Acid, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose), Ferrous Fumarate (Ferrous Fumarate, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Niacinamide Prep. (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Niacinamide), Flavours: Orange (with Lactose (Milk)), Lemon, Stearic Acid, Vitamin B2 Prep. (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Riboflavin, Corn Starch), Vitamin B1 Prep. (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Thiamin), Silicon Dioxide, Vitamin A Prep. (Sucrose, Maize Starch, Acacia Gum, Retinyl Acetate, DL-Alpha-Tocopherol), Vitamin B6 Prep. (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Vitamin B6), Magnesium Stearate, Sweetener: Sucralose, Vitamin D Prep. (Sucrose, Acacia Gum, Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Vitamin D, DL-Alpha-Tocopherol)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, below 25ºC.
Preparation and Usage
- Recommended Daily Intake
- For children over 3 years old - Chew or crunch 1-2 tablets daily. Do not exceed the recommended intake.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN.
- Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle. This product contains iron which can be harmful to young children if taken in excess.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Seven Seas Ltd.,
- Bedfont Cross,
- Stanwell Road,
- Feltham,
- TW14 8NX,
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
30 x Chewable Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Tablet
|% NRV*
|Vitamin A
|400 µg RE
|50
|Vitamin D
|2.5 µg
|50
|Vitamin C
|60 mg
|75
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|1.2 mg
|109
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|1.5 mg
|107
|Niacin
|10 mg NE
|63
|Vitamin B6
|1.0 mg
|71
|Calcium
|160 mg
|20
|Iron
|6.0 mg
|43
|*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
Safety information
