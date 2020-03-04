By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Finish Lemon Dishwasher Freshener

4.5(31)Write a review
Finish Lemon Dishwasher Freshener
£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Freshener Lemon & Lime
  • An A.I.S.E. voluntary sustainability initiative
  • www.cleanright.eu
  • 100% Better Freshening*
  • Get 100% Better Freshening* for your dishwasher with Finish Freshener.
  • *At least 2x better freshening in between washes vs not using a Finish freshener
  • Finish Freshener has a unique Scent Control technology designed to give you a refreshing clean Lemon & Lime scent every time you open your dishwasher, while avoiding any fragrance transfer on dishes during the wash.
  • Freshens your machine
  • Scent control
  • Up to 60 washes

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage Instructions: Clip Finish re-freshener onto on a rack or hang it from the upper rack of the dishwasher, without it blocking the spray arms. Once the liquid inside disappears (approx. 60 washes) replace the whole gadget. Certain plastic materials can smell of the fragrance if washed when using the dishwasher freshener.

Number of uses

60 Washes

Warnings

  • FINISH Freshener Lemon & Lime - Causes skin irritation
  • Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children.
  • WARNING

Name and address

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • Tel 0845 769 7079
  • ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Tel 01 661 7318

Net Contents

4ml

Safety information

  1. Irritant
WARNING FINISH Freshener Lemon & Lime - Causes skin irritation Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children.

31 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Excellent product

5 stars

This dishwasher freshener lasts a very long time! I've now used it for a month and it still looks hardly used! My dishwasher smells lovely and fresh and my dishes etc smell lemony. I highly recommend this as I no longer have that stale dishwasher smell and I'll definitely be purchasing again in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lemon scent

3 stars

I brought this about 4 weeks ago, when I wanted something to keep my dishwasher clean and fresh smelling, it smells nice but sometimes you can taste the lemon fragrances on the cutlery but over all good. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lemon

3 stars

I brought this about 4 weeks ago when I brought a new dishwasher, I wanted to keep it smelling clean and fresh smelling, it smells nice but sometimes you can taste the lemon fragrance on the cutlery but over all good. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Still unsure

3 stars

I have been using this product for a few weeks now but I am still undecided whether it’s something I would always add to my shopping list. I always try to use the scent free dish washer tablets and so by having a lemon scent freshener sort of contradicts the point. However, the smell is not too harsh and doesn’t leave my dishes smelling citrusy. I guess the only time I really find it useful is when we forget to set the dishwasher the night before. At other times I don’t really see the point. If the dishwasher smells bad then it needs a clean and not the freshener. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh scent

4 stars

I’ve been using this freshener for a few weeks now and it still smells fresh. The packaging is great and it’s so simple to take out and place in the dishwasher. It’s very compact and doesn’t take up any room at all. I use my dishwasher twice a day and still the freshener has a lot of scent gel left in it. I will definitely be buying another if this ever runs out !!. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dishwasher smell fresh

5 stars

Well pleased with this dishwasher freshener as it does what I wanted and that is to get rid of the slightly horrible odour I had in the dishwasher. Now my dishes and glassware smell fresh when I take them out after a cycle. After 4 washes smell still going strong. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it!

5 stars

I love the sense of smell and cleanliness this gives my every wash! I cannot imagine myself loading the dish washer without it. Keeps it smelling fresh every time and in between washes too. I am surprised that it also lasts so long-I average around 1 wash per week and it’s been over a year now and it still keeps going! Great value for money! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lemony

3 stars

The dish washer freshener was easy to use. I just clipped it onto the dishwasher rack and it was ready to use. It gets the job done. The dishes had a lovely refreshing lemony smell after use. I would recommend this dishwasher freshener [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely fresh dishwasher

4 stars

I always though my dishwasher smelt fresh before until I received this little gem of a product. I am impressed by the lovely scent it gave off & will continue to use these from now on. I open the door & the citrus scent bursts out. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Kept my dishwasher smelling fresh

5 stars

This is much needed for my dishwasher. We don't set it off every day and sometimes it can get smelly because of food getting stale. The freshener has definitely changed how my dishwasher smells and the reactions of people in my house when opening it! Definitely will be buying again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 31 reviews

