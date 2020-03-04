Finish Lemon Dishwasher Freshener

Excellent product 5 stars Review from Finish 3rd March 2020 This dishwasher freshener lasts a very long time! I've now used it for a month and it still looks hardly used! My dishwasher smells lovely and fresh and my dishes etc smell lemony. I highly recommend this as I no longer have that stale dishwasher smell and I'll definitely be purchasing again in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lemon scent 3 stars Review from Finish 1st March 2020 I brought this about 4 weeks ago, when I wanted something to keep my dishwasher clean and fresh smelling, it smells nice but sometimes you can taste the lemon fragrances on the cutlery but over all good. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lemon 3 stars Review from Finish 1st March 2020 I brought this about 4 weeks ago when I brought a new dishwasher, I wanted to keep it smelling clean and fresh smelling, it smells nice but sometimes you can taste the lemon fragrance on the cutlery but over all good. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Still unsure 3 stars Review from Finish 28th February 2020 I have been using this product for a few weeks now but I am still undecided whether it’s something I would always add to my shopping list. I always try to use the scent free dish washer tablets and so by having a lemon scent freshener sort of contradicts the point. However, the smell is not too harsh and doesn’t leave my dishes smelling citrusy. I guess the only time I really find it useful is when we forget to set the dishwasher the night before. At other times I don’t really see the point. If the dishwasher smells bad then it needs a clean and not the freshener. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh scent 4 stars Review from Finish 28th February 2020 I’ve been using this freshener for a few weeks now and it still smells fresh. The packaging is great and it’s so simple to take out and place in the dishwasher. It’s very compact and doesn’t take up any room at all. I use my dishwasher twice a day and still the freshener has a lot of scent gel left in it. I will definitely be buying another if this ever runs out !!. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dishwasher smell fresh 5 stars Review from Finish 26th February 2020 Well pleased with this dishwasher freshener as it does what I wanted and that is to get rid of the slightly horrible odour I had in the dishwasher. Now my dishes and glassware smell fresh when I take them out after a cycle. After 4 washes smell still going strong. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it! 5 stars Review from Finish 23rd February 2020 I love the sense of smell and cleanliness this gives my every wash! I cannot imagine myself loading the dish washer without it. Keeps it smelling fresh every time and in between washes too. I am surprised that it also lasts so long-I average around 1 wash per week and it’s been over a year now and it still keeps going! Great value for money! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lemony 3 stars Review from Finish 21st February 2020 The dish washer freshener was easy to use. I just clipped it onto the dishwasher rack and it was ready to use. It gets the job done. The dishes had a lovely refreshing lemony smell after use. I would recommend this dishwasher freshener [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely fresh dishwasher 4 stars Review from Finish 20th February 2020 I always though my dishwasher smelt fresh before until I received this little gem of a product. I am impressed by the lovely scent it gave off & will continue to use these from now on. I open the door & the citrus scent bursts out. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]