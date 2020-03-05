Finish Lemon Dishwasher Powder 1 Kilograms

Really impressed
I wasn’t to sure about using this as only ever used tablets in my dishwasher but I’m totally converted and this will be what we use from now on. It has cleaned our plates and glasses better than ever. Would highly recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product and east to use
Finish dish washer detergent powder is a great. It cleans my glasses and dishes perfectly. It also works well on pots, pans and cutlery. It leaves a very fresh smell of lemon in my dishwasher . The good thing with this powder that you can choose the required amount depending on dishes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great
I bought this is a months very good. We have compact dish washer and this is much better than trying to divide usual standard dish washer tablets. Cleans perfectly Keeps your Dishes and Glasses sparking clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect Clean
After letting my pots pans and dishes dry up before washing in the dishwasher, I was amazed at the results. Everything came out nice and clean without needing a second wash. I will be using this dishwasher powder in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice Smell!
First time not using tablets and it took several washes to get used to the right amount of powder to use. If you use too much it leaves a chalky residue on the plates so always use less than you think. Once I got it right it cleaned well and had a lovely lemon scent. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great for my dishes!
This dishwasher detergent powder leaves my dishes and dishwasher smelling of fresh lemon. It's great on stains such as grease and coffee/tea stains. Helps remove them in one wash. My dishes/cutlery are left stainless and polished. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Finish
I have tried this finish dishwasher detergent powder for a few weeks now, it does exactly what its supposed to to do leaving dishes clean and glasses sparkling, smells lovely aswell, leaves dishwasher smelling alot better after use aswell [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Hreat
I am very impressed with this finish product, right from the first use my dishes seemed so much cleaner and sparkling.good packaging and easy to use the correct amount .The size of the product was good and great value . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Can't believe only just used this brand
I thought all dishwasher powders where basically the same, I was wrong. Lovely lemon scent that cuts through the grease. I'd even left some plates with dried on gravy and they came out spotless and sparkling with no residue. My glasses have never had the sparkle they have now, even tho they always looked clean they now shine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fantastic Finish
I've always liked Finish products and this didn't disappoint me. The container is not too large and quite slim so it packs away nicely. Upon opening it's a really pleasant, fragrance of zesty lemon which is my favourite. It's easy to pour, although make sure to measure it out as instructed on the back or it can leave a residue. All in all I really like this and although the container is plastic it can be reused and recycled. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]