Vanish Gold Carpet Cleaner Foam 600 Ml

Good coverage 4 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 23rd January 2020 I used this on my hallway carpet when I did my after Christmas and New Year clean up. It really bought it all up a treat! I just need to get one to cover a larger area now! Would definitely use this again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use, tough on stains!! 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 20th January 2020 I love how easy this is to use, no soaking or anything required jist spray it straight onto the carpet. It works on really tough stains, my daughter spilt tea on our cream carpet! You wouldn't even know after one application and its left the carpet smelling lovely and fresh too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing product 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 20th January 2020 I love this product, it’s so easy to use and smells amazing!! Living with 2 young children and a dog there’s lots of dirt on the rug, but one use of this cleaner and my rug looks brand new and smells amazing. So simple to use with clear instructions and excellent value for money! Highly recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing as ever! 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 15th January 2020 This product is a permanent feature under my sink as it works wonders! With a house full of pets, children and muddy shoes I can always rely on Vanish carpet cleaner to bring my carpet back to life and remove stains. It is so easy and quick to use, I simply cover the area with foam (mainly the hallway), brush into the carpet to lift the stain and vacuum once dry. The scent is also really fresh unlike some carpet cleaners. Would highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Remarkable! 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 15th January 2020 We moved into a new house with carpets that’s very old and pretty stained. So I tried vanish gold to try and just make it a little better until we had the money to replace them. I was not disappointed! So so easy to use, you just shake and spray onto the stain. Rub in with a brush and leave until dry then hoover up. After just one use it was greatly reduced so can definitely still improve it by doing it again. And that’s on a very old stain! This magic stuff will definitely get rid of a new spill straight away! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Stain away! 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 15th January 2020 Having a dog means we have a few accidents and after using this I was so pleased with the result. Asblong as you follow the directions on the can you will have lovely clean soft carpet. It's so easy to use just shake, spray, work in foam, leave til dry and vacumn. I also like the smell of this one too. This is definitely a must have for your kitchen cupboard! I've also used it on my stairs after having a ripped bin bag dripping the contents and again cleaned to perfection. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product! 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 14th January 2020 Have used this a few times due to having a dog, this is very handy, quick and easy and does what it should do without any mess or fuss. Would recommend to pet owners as it also leaves a fresh smell after too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works wonders 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 13th January 2020 Nice large bottle so guaranteed to last a while. Helped to remove stains left on my carpet courtesy of my toddler. Worked well and didn't smell too harsh. Nice and easy to use without too much mess, came with simple to follow instructions on the bottle which I could follow easily. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic for pet accidents 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 13th January 2020 This is brilliant stuff to clean up after our new kitten. She’s only had a few accidents during litter training and I was concerned that the urine smell would linger. It is easy to apply, wait a few moments while it foams and fizzes before scrubbing it away. Allow to dry and hoover. The carpet comes up good as new. It smells lovely and fresh and eliminates the urine smell. This is a must have item for every household especially if you have children, pets or a man child. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]