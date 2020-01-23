By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vanish Gold Carpet Cleaner Foam 600 Ml

4.5(24)Write a review
Vanish Gold Carpet Cleaner Foam 600 Ml
£ 6.00
£10.00/litre

Product Description

  • For ingredients information: www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • An A.I.S.E. voluntary sustainability initiative
  • www.cleanright.eu
  • www.rb.com/responsibility
  • When your carpet is in constant use it can start to look tired and dull over time. Vanish Gold Carpet Cleaner + Upholstery Power Foam Shampoo has been specially designed to combat dirt build up, especially in the high traffic areas of your home such as hallways, staircases and doorways.
  • Delivering 5x benefits vs. vacuuming alone, for newer looking carpets in no time. The foaming action is easy to use and works deep into your carpet to remove 5x more dirt, eliminate trapped odours, deliver a fresh fragrance, condition your carpet fibres to give extra softness and remove 3x more pet hair than vacuuming alone.
  • Our gold standard
  • Carpet care + upholstery
  • Rugs + Hallways
  • For newer-looking carpets
  • Pack size: 600ML

Information

Ingredients

<5%: Aliphatic Hydrocarbons, Anionic Surfactants, Polycarboxylates, Phosphates, Perfume

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use
  • Shake well & spray
  • Work in foam using a colourfast clean broom/brush or a clean damp mop/sponge
  • Leave for 2 hours or until dry, then vacuum
  • Usage Advice
  • Test a hidden section of the carpet for colour fastness.
  • Use regularly for best results.
  • Do Not Use on "velvet" materials, brocade, or those unsuitable for wet cleaning.

Warnings

  • VANISH GOLD CARPET HALLWAY, RUGS + UPHOLSTERY.
  • Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on open flame or other ignition source. Pressurised container: Do not pierce or burn, even after use. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not breathe spray. Do not spray towards face. Use in well ventilated areas, also while vacuuming. Keep children and pets off area while in use and vacuuming.
  • DANGER

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • UK: PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • 0845 769 7079
  • ROI: Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • 01 661 7318
  • www.vanish.co.uk

Net Contents

600ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
View more safety information

24 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Good coverage

4 stars

I used this on my hallway carpet when I did my after Christmas and New Year clean up. It really bought it all up a treat! I just need to get one to cover a larger area now! Would definitely use this again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use, tough on stains!!

5 stars

I love how easy this is to use, no soaking or anything required jist spray it straight onto the carpet. It works on really tough stains, my daughter spilt tea on our cream carpet! You wouldn't even know after one application and its left the carpet smelling lovely and fresh too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing product

5 stars

I love this product, it’s so easy to use and smells amazing!! Living with 2 young children and a dog there’s lots of dirt on the rug, but one use of this cleaner and my rug looks brand new and smells amazing. So simple to use with clear instructions and excellent value for money! Highly recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing as ever!

5 stars

This product is a permanent feature under my sink as it works wonders! With a house full of pets, children and muddy shoes I can always rely on Vanish carpet cleaner to bring my carpet back to life and remove stains. It is so easy and quick to use, I simply cover the area with foam (mainly the hallway), brush into the carpet to lift the stain and vacuum once dry. The scent is also really fresh unlike some carpet cleaners. Would highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Remarkable!

5 stars

We moved into a new house with carpets that’s very old and pretty stained. So I tried vanish gold to try and just make it a little better until we had the money to replace them. I was not disappointed! So so easy to use, you just shake and spray onto the stain. Rub in with a brush and leave until dry then hoover up. After just one use it was greatly reduced so can definitely still improve it by doing it again. And that’s on a very old stain! This magic stuff will definitely get rid of a new spill straight away! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Stain away!

5 stars

Having a dog means we have a few accidents and after using this I was so pleased with the result. Asblong as you follow the directions on the can you will have lovely clean soft carpet. It's so easy to use just shake, spray, work in foam, leave til dry and vacumn. I also like the smell of this one too. This is definitely a must have for your kitchen cupboard! I've also used it on my stairs after having a ripped bin bag dripping the contents and again cleaned to perfection. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product!

5 stars

Have used this a few times due to having a dog, this is very handy, quick and easy and does what it should do without any mess or fuss. Would recommend to pet owners as it also leaves a fresh smell after too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works wonders

5 stars

Nice large bottle so guaranteed to last a while. Helped to remove stains left on my carpet courtesy of my toddler. Worked well and didn't smell too harsh. Nice and easy to use without too much mess, came with simple to follow instructions on the bottle which I could follow easily. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic for pet accidents

5 stars

This is brilliant stuff to clean up after our new kitten. She’s only had a few accidents during litter training and I was concerned that the urine smell would linger. It is easy to apply, wait a few moments while it foams and fizzes before scrubbing it away. Allow to dry and hoover. The carpet comes up good as new. It smells lovely and fresh and eliminates the urine smell. This is a must have item for every household especially if you have children, pets or a man child. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works great

4 stars

Bought this to give my carpets in my car. The can is really large and the foam comes out quick and is not easy to control where it goes. but after leaving a few minutes and then wiping it away the carpets were really clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 24 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

