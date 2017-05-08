By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Swizzels Giant Love Hearts 39G (C)

Write a review
Swizzels Giant Love Hearts 39G (C)
£ 0.35
£0.90/100g

Product Description

  • Fruit Flavour Fizzy Sweets
  • #sharethelove on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
  • Did you find an emoji inside? Why not... #ShareTheLove on:
  • Facebook.com/LoveHeartsUK
  • Twitter & Instagram: @LoveHearts_UK
  • Share the love with Love Hearts! These romantic sweets are each printed with a message or emoji, perfect for telling someone how you feel or simply to give yourself a pick me up! What will yours say?
  • Swizzels, loved since 1928.
  • Pack size: 39g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Acidity Regulators: Malic Acid, Stearic Acid, Sodium Bicarbonate, Modified Starch, Magnesium Stearate, Anti-Caking Agent: Magnesium Carbonate, Flavourings, Colours: Anthocyanin, Beetroot Red, Copper Chlorophyllin, Lutein, Paprika Extract

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Name and address

  • Swizzels Matlow Limited,
  • New Mills,
  • High Peak,
  • Derbyshire,
  • SK22 3HA.

Return to

Net Contents

39g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1664kJ/392kcal
Fat 3.1g
of which Saturates 3.1g
Carbohydrate 87.6g
of which Sugars 85.5g
Protein <0.1g
Salt 2.1g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Classic Swizzels taste. Yummy

5 stars

Classic Swizzels taste. Yummy

