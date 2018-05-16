By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr Porky Pork Crackles Sharing Bag 70G

Mr Porky Pork Crackles Sharing Bag 70G
£ 0.85
£1.22/100g

Product Description

  • Seasoned Pork Rind
  • Hats off to my finest crackles
  • Crackles are my pride and joy. It's a unique recipe that I've been perfecting for over 30 years. I take specially selected rind and triple cook it to golden perfection to get the delicious, mouth-watering taste that I know you love. My porky snacks are the nation's favourite and will satisfy your craving anytime, anywhere.
  • The nation's favourite
  • Triple cooked & seasoned pork
  • Taste porkfection
  • Pack size: 70g

Information

Ingredients

Pork Rind, Salt, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Rusk (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt), Dextrose, Colours: Paprika Extract, Ammonia Caramel, Made with 357g Raw Pork Rind per 100g of Pork Crackles

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from bright lights and strong odours.Once open, consume immediately.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Warnings

  • WARNING: Only recommended for people with strong healthy teeth.
  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Return to

  • Great Taste Guaranteed:
  • Mr. Porky's Pledge: Mr. Porky is proud of his delicious pork snacks and wants you to enjoy them too. If you are not satisfied, please write to the Consumer Services Department, remember to enclose this bag & its contents. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Mr. Porky,
  • Princewood Road,
  • Earlstrees Industrial Estate,
  • Corby,
  • Northamptonshire,
  • NN17 4AP.
  • www.mrporky.co.uk

Net Contents

70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 23.3g Serving
Energy2557kJ596kJ
-615kcal143kcal
Fat46.2g10.8g
of which saturates16.4g3.8g
Carbohydrate0.2g<0.1g
of which sugars0.1g<0.1g
Protein49.7g11.6g
Salt3.0g0.7g

Safety information

WARNING: Only recommended for people with strong healthy teeth. Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

