E45 Cream 350G

- E45 Cream has been clinically proven to treat and soothe dry, flaking, chapped skin, as well as sunburn and detergent hands. E45 Cream's non-greasy emollient formulation leaves skin soft, comfortable and relieved.
- E45 Cream is also developed for more serious dry skin conditions such as eczema, dermatitis, ichthyosis and certain dry cases of psoriasis.
- E45 Cream can be used every day by the whole family, including infants over the age of 1 month.
E45 Cream is a White Cream containing White Soft Paraffin 14.5% w/w, Light Liquid Paraffin 12.6% w/w and Anhydrous Lanolin (Medilan®) 1% w/w as active ingredients and also Glyceryl Monostearate, Cetyl Alcohol, Sodium Cetostearyl Sulphate, Carbomer, Methyl Hydroxybenzoate (E218), Propyl Hydroxybenzoate (E216), Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid Monohydrate, Purified Water
Store below 25°C.
- Before You Use E45 Cream: E45 cream can be used everyday by the whole family, including infants over the age of 1 month. Do not use if allergic to any of the ingredients. Use this medicine only on your skin. Check that the tub seal is intact before first use then remove it.
- How to Use E45 Cream: Apply to the affected skin 2 or 3 times daily. If symptoms persist, consult your doctor.
- E45 cream contains: Cetyl alcohol which may cause local skin reactions (e.g. contact dermatitis). E216 and E218 which may cause allergic reactions (possibly delayed). Regularly change your clothing, bedding or dressing when using large quantities. (>100g) of this product, and keep away from naked flames. Speak to your doctor if you are using minoxidil. Not recommended during breastfeeding.
- POSSIBLE SIDE EFFECTS: Occasionally, allergic reaction or worsening acne may occur. If you suspect an allergic reaction such as a rash, or if anything unusual happens, stop using the product. If you get any side effects, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse. This includes any possible side effects not listed above. You can also report side effects directly via the Yellow Card Scheme at: "http://www.mhra.gov.uk/yellowcard". By reporting you can help provide more information on the safety of this medicine.
- KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
