Tesco Large Pork Shoulder Joint

Best pulled pork ever
Slow cooked pork for several hours and finished off with bbq sauce mixture, amazing pulled pork.
was most good
was most good
Very tasty
Quite a bit of fat on this shoulder but. Once cut off tasty
yummy
lovely flavour succulent good value enough rind for everyone to get some crackling
Fantastic slow cooked for 10 hours as a pulled por
Fantastic slow cooked for 10 hours as a pulled pork. YUM!
Dreadfull
Bought this a few weeks ago and put in freezer the evening it was delivered. Defrosted overnight in fridge fir dinner last Sunday but couldn't use as smelt dreadful also very fatty and had pig hairs still on the skin. Has put me of pork shoulder joint. No stars