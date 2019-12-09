By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Large Pork Shoulder Joint

Write a review
Tesco Large Pork Shoulder Joint
£ 7.50
£3.85/kg
Per 150g
  • Energy1361kJ 327kcal
    16%
  • Fat24.3g
    35%
  • Saturates8.0g
    40%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 907kJ / 218kcal

Product Description

  • Boneless rind-on shoulder of pork.
  • From trusted farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality. Ready to roast with the bone removed, and tied for easy carving. This joint has been hand scored making it ideal for crackling.
  • From Trusted Farms Hand scored by butchers for crispy crackling

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge before use. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume immediately and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 For cooking time see front of pack Remove pork from packaging and rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting. Place in a roasting tin and pat dry rind of joint with kitchen paper. Rub rind with a little oil and season generously with salt. Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for time stated on front of pack. For the final 30 minutes, increase oven temperature to 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7. Remove joint from the oven and rest for 10 minutes. Remove strings and crackling, carve and serve.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin UK

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 150g
Energy907kJ / 218kcal1361kJ / 327kcal
Fat16.2g24.3g
Saturates5.3g8.0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.1g27.2g
Salt0.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

6 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Best pulled pork ever

5 stars

Slow cooked pork for several hours and finished off with bbq sauce mixture, amazing pulled pork.

was most good

5 stars

was most good

Very tasty

3 stars

Quite a bit of fat on this shoulder but. Once cut off tasty

yummy

5 stars

lovely flavour succulent good value enough rind for everyone to get some crackling

Fantastic slow cooked for 10 hours as a pulled por

5 stars

Fantastic slow cooked for 10 hours as a pulled pork. YUM!

Dreadfull

1 stars

Bought this a few weeks ago and put in freezer the evening it was delivered. Defrosted overnight in fridge fir dinner last Sunday but couldn't use as smelt dreadful also very fatty and had pig hairs still on the skin. Has put me of pork shoulder joint. No stars

