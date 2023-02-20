Panadol Advance Pain Relief Paracetamol 500mg Tablets 16s

Panadol Advance 500mg Tablets Compack 16s

How Panadol Advance Works Panadol Advance is formulated with Optizorb technology, unlike standard paracetamol tablets, has a quick release formula helping it to be absorbed faster than standard paracetamol tablets. Panadol Advance is also gentle on the stomach* *when used as directed. When to use Panadol Advance Panadol Advance can be used for the relief of headaches, migraine, backache, toothache and muscle pain, as well as the fever aches and pains of cold and flu. The active ingredient paracetamol is a pain killer and reduces your body temperature when you have a fever. Panadol Advance Tablets contain paracetamol. Always read the label. 1. •Starts to release its medicine in as little as 5 minutes, helping it be absorbed faster than standard paracetamol tablets 2. •Gentle on the stomach when used as directed 3. •Reduces Fever 4. •Panadol Advance Tablets contain paracetamol for pain relief. Always read the label. 5. When to use Panadol Advance Panadol Advance can be used for the relief of headaches, migraine, backache, toothache and muscle pain, as well as the fever aches and pains of cold and flu.

Ingredients

Each Tablet contains Paracetamol 500 mg. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

Net Contents

16 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage

Please read right through the information on the outside and inside of this pack before you start using this medicine. If you have any questions, or if there is anything you do not understand, ask your pharmacist. How to take Adults (including the elderly) and children aged 16 years and over: Swallow 1-2 tablets every 4 to 6 hours as needed. Do not take more than 8 tablets in 24 hours. Children aged 10-15 years: Give 1 tablet every 4 to 6 hours as needed. Do not give more than 4 tablets in 24 hours. Do not give for more than 3 days at a time. Do not take more frequently than every 4 hours. Do not give to children under 10 years. Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. If you do not get better, talk to your doctor.

Lower age limit

10 Years