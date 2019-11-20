Nestle Milo 400G
Offer
- Energy510kJ 121kcal6%
- Fat3.0g4%
- Saturates1.4g7%
- Sugars12.6g14%
- Salt0.11g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 255kJ
Product Description
- Chocolate Malt Beverage with Skimmed Milk, Vitamin C, B3, B6, Riboflavin and Calcium, Iron and Phosphorus.
- Enjoy MILO® with ACTIV-GO™ as part of a nutritious breakfast for the whole family. MILO® is made from PROTOMALT™ malt extract, milk and cocoa with added vitamins and minerals. Enjoy MILO® as part of a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Established in 1934, MILO® comes in many different variants across the globe and can be enjoyed as part of a nutritious breakfast to help provide you with nutrients you need. Did you know MILO® comes in many different variants across the globe?
- Good source of vitamin D, C, B6, B12
- Good source of riboflavin
- Good source of niacin
- Good source of calcium
- Good source of phosphorus
- Good source of iron
- Pack size: 400g
- Good source of vitamin D, C, B6, B12
- Good source of riboflavin
- Good source of niacin
- Good source of calcium
- Good source of phosphorus
- Good source of iron
Information
Ingredients
Protomalt Malt Extract (Malted Barley (16%), Tapioca Starch), Skimmed Milk Powder (22%), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (12%), Palm Oil, Minerals (Dicalcium Phosphate, Disodium Phosphate, Ferric Pyrophosphate), Vitamins (C, B3, B6, Riboflavin), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before: see base of can
Preparation and Usage
- Energise Your Day
- Make your milo mix familiar taste
- Put 6 heaped teaspoons (30g) of Milo® into a mug.
- Add 200ml of hot water and stir.
- For a milkier choice try adding milk powder and hot water to your Milo®
Number of uses
Makes 13 servings
Name and address
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml**
|Per serving**
|%RI*
|Energy
|255kJ
|510kJ
|-
|61kcal
|121kcal
|6%
|Fat
|1.5g
|3.0g
|4%
|of which: saturates
|0.7g
|1.4g
|7%
|Carbohydrate
|9.7g
|19.4g
|7%
|of which: sugars
|6.3g
|12.6g
|14%
|Fibre
|0.7g
|1.4g
|-
|Protein
|1.7g
|3.4g
|7%
|Salt
|0.05g
|0.11g
|2%
|Vitamin D (µg)
|0.96
|1.9
|38%
|Vitamin C (mg)
|9.5
|19
|24%
|Riboflavin (mg)
|0.23
|0.45
|32%
|Niacin (mg)
|3.3
|6.6
|41%
|Vitamin B6 (mg)
|0.29
|0.57
|41%
|Vitamin B12 (µg)
|0.48
|0.96
|38%
|Calcium (mg)
|82.5
|165
|21%
|Phosphorus (mg)
|90.0
|180
|26%
|Iron (mg)
|2.04
|4.08
|29%
|Vitamins and Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**One mug (30g + 200ml water)
|-
|-
|-
|Basis for per 100ml
|-
|-
|-
|Makes 13 servings
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019