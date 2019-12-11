By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 12 Duck Selection 204G

Tesco Finest 12 Duck Selection 204G
£ 4.00
£1.97/100g

One duck spring roll
  • Energy212kJ 51kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.4g
    3%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1245kJ / 298kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Duck and mixed vegetables in a honey and ginger sauce wrapped in filo pastry 4 Mini tortilla wraps with duck and vegetables in hoisin sauce 4 Rice pastry cones filled with duck, potato and coconut chilli curry
  • For more information, please visit our website at realfood.tesco.com
  • Why not treat your guests with our Finest party Duck Selection. Pick one of these delicious handcrafted snacks: duck spring roll tied with a pandan leaf, tortilla wrapped duck in hoisin sauce or crispy rice net cones filled with fragrant coconut curry. Ready from the oven in just 12 minutes. Try serving along with our Chicken Massaman Wonton Cups. FOP Description  4 crisp duck, honey and ginger spring rolls, 4 wraps with hoisin sauce and 4 spicy coconut curry rice cones.
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using duck from farms operating to these standards.
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • All our party food cooks at the same temperature
  • Pack size: 204g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-14 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 10-12 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand using duck from Thailand

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Warning: This product contains sharp wooden skewers.

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Sachet. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

204g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1245kJ / 298kcal212kJ / 51kcal
Fat14.3g2.4g
Saturates5.9g1.0g
Carbohydrate33.6g5.7g
Sugars5.9g1.0g
Fibre2.7g0.5g
Protein7.3g1.2g
Salt0.7g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Warning: This product contains sharp wooden skewers.

    Information

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Onion, Duck (11%), Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Honey, Ginger, Pandan Leaf, Red Chilli, Cornflour, Salt, Lime Juice, Sugar, Soya Bean, Fructose Syrup, Cinnamon Powder, Black Pepper, Coriander Powder, Bay Leaf, Star Anise, Allspice.

    • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

    Pack contains 12 servings

    Information

    INGREDIENTS: Duck (20%), Coconut Milk, Water, Potato, Rice Flour, Onion, Red Pepper, Sugar, Tapioca Flour, Shallot, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Wheat Flour, Tamarind, Soya Oil, Salt, Lemongrass, Garlic, Chilli, Galangal, Soya Bean, Coriander Powder, Fructose Syrup, Cumin Powder, Mace, Cinnamon Powder, Nutmeg, Cardamom, White Pepper, Clove Powder.

    • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

    Pack contains 12 servings

    Information

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Duck (19%), Water, Spring Onion, Red Pepper, Onion, Carrot, Palm Oil, Sugar, Cornflour, Rice Vinegar, Red Chilli, Garlic, Salt, Soya Bean, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Star Anise, Ginger, Fructose Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Sesame Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Rice, Cinnamon Powder, Coriander Powder, Stabiliser (Calcium Carbonate), Bay Leaf, Fennel, Allspice.

    • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

    Pack contains 12 servings

