Tesco Finest 12 Duck Selection 204G
Offer
- Energy212kJ 51kcal3%
- Fat2.4g3%
- Saturates1.0g5%
- Sugars1.0g1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1245kJ / 298kcal
Product Description
- 4 Duck and mixed vegetables in a honey and ginger sauce wrapped in filo pastry 4 Mini tortilla wraps with duck and vegetables in hoisin sauce 4 Rice pastry cones filled with duck, potato and coconut chilli curry
- For more information, please visit our website at realfood.tesco.com
- Why not treat your guests with our Finest party Duck Selection. Pick one of these delicious handcrafted snacks: duck spring roll tied with a pandan leaf, tortilla wrapped duck in hoisin sauce or crispy rice net cones filled with fragrant coconut curry. Ready from the oven in just 12 minutes. Try serving along with our Chicken Massaman Wonton Cups. FOP Description 4 crisp duck, honey and ginger spring rolls, 4 wraps with hoisin sauce and 4 spicy coconut curry rice cones.
- FOP Description 4 crisp duck, honey and ginger spring rolls, 4 wraps with hoisin sauce and 4 spicy coconut curry rice cones.
- Quality & Freshness
- At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using duck from farms operating to these standards.
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- All our party food cooks at the same temperature
- Pack size: 204g
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-14 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 10-12 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Produce of
Produced in Thailand using duck from Thailand
Number of uses
Pack contains 12 servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Warning: This product contains sharp wooden skewers.
Recycling info
Tray. Check Locally Sachet. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
204g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1245kJ / 298kcal
|212kJ / 51kcal
|Fat
|14.3g
|2.4g
|Saturates
|5.9g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|33.6g
|5.7g
|Sugars
|5.9g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|0.5g
|Protein
|7.3g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Warning: This product contains sharp wooden skewers.
- One duck spring roll
- Energy212kJ 51kcal3%
- Fat2.4g3%
- Saturates1.0g5%
- Sugars1.0g1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1245kJ / 298kcal
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- All our party food cooks at the same temperature
- 4 Crisp Duck, Honey and Ginger Spring Rolls
- 4 Wraps with Hoisin Sauce
- 4 Spicy Coconut Curry Rice Cones
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Onion, Duck (11%), Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Honey, Ginger, Pandan Leaf, Red Chilli, Cornflour, Salt, Lime Juice, Sugar, Soya Bean, Fructose Syrup, Cinnamon Powder, Black Pepper, Coriander Powder, Bay Leaf, Star Anise, Allspice.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
Pack contains 12 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 1245kJ / 298kcal 212kJ / 51kcal Fat 14.3g 2.4g Saturates 5.9g 1.0g Carbohydrate 33.6g 5.7g Sugars 5.9g 1.0g Fibre 2.7g 0.5g Protein 7.3g 1.2g Salt 0.7g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- one duck rice cone
- Energy159kJ 38kcal2%
- Fat1.3g2%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars1.2g1%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 935kJ / 222kcal
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- All our party food cooks at the same temperature
- 4 Crisp Duck, Honey and Ginger Spring Rolls
- 4 Wraps with Hoisin Sauce
- 4 Spicy Coconut Curry Rice Cones
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Duck (20%), Coconut Milk, Water, Potato, Rice Flour, Onion, Red Pepper, Sugar, Tapioca Flour, Shallot, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Wheat Flour, Tamarind, Soya Oil, Salt, Lemongrass, Garlic, Chilli, Galangal, Soya Bean, Coriander Powder, Fructose Syrup, Cumin Powder, Mace, Cinnamon Powder, Nutmeg, Cardamom, White Pepper, Clove Powder.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
Pack contains 12 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One duck rice cone (17g) Energy 935kJ / 222kcal 159kJ / 38kcal Fat 7.4g 1.3g Saturates 4.1g 0.7g Carbohydrate 29.6g 5.0g Sugars 6.9g 1.2g Fibre 1.3g 0.2g Protein 8.6g 1.5g Salt 0.9g 0.2g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- Energy123kJ 29kcal1%
- Fat0.9g1%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 879kJ / 209kcal
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- All our party food cooks at the same temperature
- 4 Crisp Duck, Honey and Ginger Spring Rolls
- 4 Wraps with Hoisin Sauce
- 4 Spicy Coconut Curry Rice Cones
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Duck (19%), Water, Spring Onion, Red Pepper, Onion, Carrot, Palm Oil, Sugar, Cornflour, Rice Vinegar, Red Chilli, Garlic, Salt, Soya Bean, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Star Anise, Ginger, Fructose Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Sesame Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Rice, Cinnamon Powder, Coriander Powder, Stabiliser (Calcium Carbonate), Bay Leaf, Fennel, Allspice.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
Pack contains 12 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 879kJ / 209kcal 123kJ / 29kcal Fat 6.7g 0.9g Saturates 2.6g 0.4g Carbohydrate 26.0g 3.6g Sugars 3.7g 0.5g Fibre 2.4g 0.3g Protein 9.9g 1.4g Salt 0.9g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019