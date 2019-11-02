Tesco Medium Unfragranced Pillar Candle - Ivory

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Unfragranced pillar candle
  • Ivory finish
  • H15xDia.7cm
  • Height 15cm
  • Width 7cm
  • Depth 7cm
  • From the Tesco Basics range, this unfragranced pillar candle is an ideal choice for any occasion. It brings a touch of simple elegance to your room, creating a subtle and warm ambiance when lit. The candle is made of a wax blend with cotton wick, which can be trimmed, as needed. You can use the candle for decorations, parties, religious purposes and more.

Love these😇 been looking for them the 5 diverse s

Love these😇 been looking for them the 5 diverse sizes in a pk😦....seeking assistance to ensure they will be on the shelves a Durrington Worthing West Sussex, which is soon!!! Christmas is here so Tesco don't go breaking my heart🎵'Tis some time for some 'Joy to the World'🎶 vibes🎄Thanks Giving times😚 See you soon!!!

Wrong measurements given

Its a candle, wrong measurements given

Great, can’t live without my candles.

Great, can’t live without my candles.

Exactly what I needed

I bought this to sit inside my new chrome medium lantern from next. Fits perfectly and looks great when lit in the evening

Good quality candle

They are perfect for what i need them for and they burn for a long time

Quality goods and service.

I have bought this item on many occasions and have never been disappointed.

Great value.

Quick and easy purchase. Great buy . Nice and neutral .

good basic candle

I bought a batch of these recently to decorate, good basic candle. which can easily be decorated to suit your own needs.

great product

The quality for price is excellent but evidently Tesco requires me to put more info, but I suggest you look at detailed product info.

Great budget candle

Bought this along with a lantern from tesco. The value was fantastic as candles can be so expensive now a days! Will definitely buy more.

