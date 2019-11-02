Tesco Medium Unfragranced Pillar Candle - Ivory

Love these😇 been looking for them the 5 diverse s
Love these😇 been looking for them the 5 diverse sizes in a pk😦....seeking assistance to ensure they will be on the shelves a Durrington Worthing West Sussex, which is soon!!! Christmas is here so Tesco don't go breaking my heart🎵'Tis some time for some 'Joy to the World'🎶 vibes🎄Thanks Giving times😚 See you soon!!!
Wrong measurements given
Its a candle, wrong measurements given
Great, can’t live without my candles.
Great, can’t live without my candles.
Exactly what I needed
I bought this to sit inside my new chrome medium lantern from next. Fits perfectly and looks great when lit in the evening
Good quality candle
They are perfect for what i need them for and they burn for a long time
Quality goods and service.
I have bought this item on many occasions and have never been disappointed.
Great value.
Quick and easy purchase. Great buy . Nice and neutral .
good basic candle
I bought a batch of these recently to decorate, good basic candle. which can easily be decorated to suit your own needs.
great product
The quality for price is excellent but evidently Tesco requires me to put more info, but I suggest you look at detailed product info.
Great budget candle
Bought this along with a lantern from tesco. The value was fantastic as candles can be so expensive now a days! Will definitely buy more.