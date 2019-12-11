By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tomatoes On The Vine Loose Class 1

2.5(14)Write a review
image 1 of Tomatoes On The Vine Loose Class 1
£ 0.28
£1.93/kg
A typical tomato (80g) contains
  • Energy67kJ 16kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 84kJ / 20kcal

Product Description

  • Tomatoes.

Information

Ingredients

Tomato

Storage

To enjoy the flavour of these tomatoes at their best:  Keep at room temperature. Refrigeration will impair natural ripening and taste. Wash before use.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Belgium, Canary Islands, Morocco, Netherlands, Poland, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

0 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA typical tomato (80g) contains
Energy84kJ / 20kcal67kJ / 16kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate3.1g2.5g
Sugars3.1g2.5g
Fibre1.0g0.8g
Protein0.7g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin C17mg (21%NRV)14mg (17%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

14 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

No flavour!

1 stars

No flavour whatsoever!

Today i had the groceries delivery and the tomatoe

1 stars

Today i had the groceries delivery and the tomatoes were just horrible. Looked like I was just given "leftovers", they didn't look like on the vine at all to begin with.

Disappointing.

3 stars

The tomatoes are not up to the mark. Often white hard bits in the middle. I only use these in my sauces but really they should be good enough to put in a sandwich.. Disappointing that Tesco don't sell affordable good quality tomatoes.

Excellent quality large and juicy with some flavou

4 stars

Excellent quality large and juicy with some flavour almost as good as home grown.

Way too large

2 stars

They were about twice the usual size and did not look very fresh. Pitted not plumped looking.

gorgeous

5 stars

these were massive but very sweet.

Too big!!

2 stars

Far too big!!

Tasteless

2 stars

Absolutely no taste, just water

Rubbish!

1 stars

These were v. large tomatoes and absolutely tasteless. Will be using them up in a spag bol. Not suitable for salads.

Vine ripened toms used to be tasty but now even wh

1 stars

Vine ripened toms used to be tasty but now even when left to ripen further are too hard to eat. the skins also need removing as they are inedible. Have carried on getting them thinking it might just be an aberation but after a couple of months they are no better so will have to get them elsewhere.

