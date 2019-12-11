Tomatoes On The Vine Loose Class 1

No flavour!
No flavour whatsoever!
Today i had the groceries delivery and the tomatoe
Today i had the groceries delivery and the tomatoes were just horrible. Looked like I was just given "leftovers", they didn't look like on the vine at all to begin with.
Disappointing.
The tomatoes are not up to the mark. Often white hard bits in the middle. I only use these in my sauces but really they should be good enough to put in a sandwich.. Disappointing that Tesco don't sell affordable good quality tomatoes.
Excellent quality large and juicy with some flavou
Excellent quality large and juicy with some flavour almost as good as home grown.
Way too large
They were about twice the usual size and did not look very fresh. Pitted not plumped looking.
gorgeous
these were massive but very sweet.
Too big!!
Far too big!!
Tasteless
Absolutely no taste, just water
Rubbish!
These were v. large tomatoes and absolutely tasteless. Will be using them up in a spag bol. Not suitable for salads.
Vine ripened toms used to be tasty but now even wh
Vine ripened toms used to be tasty but now even when left to ripen further are too hard to eat. the skins also need removing as they are inedible. Have carried on getting them thinking it might just be an aberation but after a couple of months they are no better so will have to get them elsewhere.